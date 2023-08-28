Narayan Rane - Union Minister MSME to inaugurate the MSME & Startup Innovation Summit and Awards - 3rd Edition

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28: The capital of Maharashtra and financial city Mumbai, will host the 3rd edition of the MSME & Startup Summit and Awards 2023 at Sofitel BKC Mumbai, Maharashtra on the 26th August 2023 inaugurated by the Union Cabinet Minister Govt of India - Narayan Rane presented by FreightCrate, Co-presented by Rocking Deals and implemented by Summentor Pro Sales and Marketing Consultants, the multifaceted event features an Exhibition, Pre-scheduled B2B meetings, conference and a much-anticipated award ceremony #Time2Leap Awards - 3rd Edition. The spotlight of the summit is the unveiling of the Time2Leap awards, which celebrate achievements in the domains of Investment, Export, and Innovation, in collaboration with NSIC, NIMSME & Government of India.

Narayan Rane, the Union Minister - MSME - Govt of India will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest and give inputs around the efforts the Government is taking for the economic development and uplifting sector of MSME, he will be also seen distributing the National Awards and meeting with innovative leaders from a myriad of dignitaries, influential business personalities, budding entrepreneurs, and professionals, especially those making waves in the export and innovation arenas.

The event will commence with a warm welcome to the Chief Guest by Nitika Shahi – Founder and Director Government Relations Spro Consultants, Samir Lambay, Co-Founder, FreightCrate, Ruchi Dogra, Co-Founder, FreightCrate, and Co-Presenting Partner Rocking Deals - Aman Preet CEO & Founder. The Minister of MSME will then take to the stage to deliver the keynote address, lauding the event and the awards for their commendable efforts. Union Minister Narayan Rane aims at addressing the gathering, inspiring investors and exhibitors to align with the countries Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

The underlying theme of this edition of the Summit is to delve into the challenges and prospects that MSMEs and startups face, especially those on the lookout for both national and international strategic collaborations that promise mutual growth.

Many other sponsors and partners will be seen at this show all working towards a unified goal of promoting and complimenting the efforts towards the development of the MSME & Startup sector

Forecasting the occasion, Nitika Shahi, Founder & Director Government Relations at SummentorPro, said, “We are extremely happy to organize the summit for the MSME sector. The support of private organizations is indispensable and the Government of India is supporting the same. All the awardees at the summit are extremely talented and have been selected after doing a poll and a dedicated voting procedure by our esteemed jury members.”

FreightCrate: We are honoured to be given the opportunity to be presenting sponsors for this event. As a digital freight company we specialise in door-door online quotes and shipment management across over 130 countries. Our goal is to leverage cutting edge technology to optimise international shipping for export-import businesses. We look forward to having some great interactions with attendees and are excited to launch our new international door-door freight price index that will facilitate ease of trade for global businesses across multiple countries commented Samir Lambay – CEO & Co-Founder FreightCrate

EPS: Mani Mamallan, Chairman, and Managing Director of Electronic Payment and Services (EPS) stated that the company is pleased to be associated with an event dedicated to felicitating the MSME sector, which is poised to contribute significantly to India's GDP. He further added, "As a part of our commitment to fostering the growth of MSMEs in the country, EPS is introducing an MSME Digital Platform that integrates banking and digital services through a unified interface. This unique platform will lead the MSMEs into the new era of Digital India”.

