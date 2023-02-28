Narayan Seva Sansthan's 39th Divyang mass wedding concluded with the message of "Jal Hi Jeevan"

Under the Narayan Seva Sansthan, a two-day free 39th mass marriage ceremony of the impoverished and differently-abled couples was held at Seva Mahatirtha, Badi. The marriage ended with the settling of 51 couples home, making 102 families worry-free. All these couples took a vow to be with each other for the rest of their lives by taking rounds of the holy fire according to Hindu customs.

Sansthan President Prashant Agarwal said that on the first day, Haldi ceremony, Mehendi ceremony, and sangeet ceremony along with felicitation ceremony of Kanyadani gentlemen was organized with pomp. On the other day, in the morning, the well-dressed grooms performed the traditional Toran ceremony. In the huge pandal made for marriage, on 51 altars, the main Acharya made 51 couples take seven rounds and promises amidst Vedic hymns.

Prior to this, the ceremony of Varmala was performed by visually impaired Kesari Nandan of Karoli and Divyang Urmila of Jharkhand, visually impaired Premchand Meena of Lasadia and polio victim divyang Surja Meena, Mahendra Kumar and Kalavati Amaliya (both born blind) and Satyendra of Bharatpur & Sunita of Jharkhand (both Divyang) alongside Director Vandana Agarwal. During this, social workers from London and USA along with 1000 guests from all over the country were present in the pandal.

Sansthan's founder Padmashree Kailash 'Manav' while blessing the supporters and newlyweds in this ritual of Kanyadaan said that whatever we get by the grace of God, it should make the life of the suffering and deprived sections of the society meaningful.

Welcoming the guests and the bride and groom, Sansthan President Prashant Aggarwal said that in the last 21 years, the Sansthan has helped 2201 impoverished and differently-abled couples to have a happy marriage life. The couples who are tying the knot in this marriage include Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat.

The special thing about this marriage was that after the varmala ceremony, the bride and groom reached the grand wedding hall set for them, some on wheelchairs and some with the help of crutches and callipers. In these couples, there were some bride or groom, who had undergone free operation in Narayan Seva Sansthan or had received training in sewing, mobile, computer in Narayan Self-reliant Center of the Sansthan.

This time, according to the motto of mass marriage 'Jal Hi Jeevan', the newlyweds were also given a pledge to 'save water' after taking seven vows. All the new couples were given gifts by the Sansthan and guests. The Sansthan provided each couple with everything they needed for a new household. The sadhaks of the Sansthan became the relatives of these brides and lifted the doli with moist eyes and sent them to the husband's house.

