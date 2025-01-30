Narayan Seva Sansthan's Mauni Amavasya Initiative: Bhandara, Blanket and Limb Distribution

PNN

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 30: The grand spiritual gathering of the Mahakumbh, Narayan Seva Sansthan, Udaipur, extended its service offerings on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya. With the belief that donations yield a thousandfold blessings, the day began with the distribution of milk, fritters, and khichdi at dawn. Additionally, blankets were distributed to Sants, the underprivileged, and passersby shivering in the winter cold. By noon, a full meal service commenced, which will continue throughout the night. Approximately 10,000-15,000 people benefited from Bhandara, while 20,000 blankets were distributed.

Narayan Seva Sansthan's International President, Prashant Agarwal, shared that since Makar Sankranti on January 14, the Sansthan has been continuously providing Bhandara, clothing, and blankets at the Mahakumbh. A dedicated 70-member team has been serving tirelessly round the clock. Additionally, free accommodation has been arranged for 400 individuals, including donors of the Sansthan. Thousands of people with help from sansthan took a holy dip at the Sangam of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. Over the 45 days, the initiative will benefit several thousand individuals.

Emphasizing the significance of donation in Sanatan Dharma, President Prashant Agarwal highlighted the virtues of donating food and clothing. So far, the Sansthan has served 50,000 people through Bhandara and distributed 20,000 blankets to those in need.

Under the leadership of Director Vandana Agarwal and Palak Agarwal, the Sansthan is committed to ensuring an uninterrupted service initiative at the Kumbh. Efforts are also being made to assist differently-abled individuals by facilitating their participation in the holy dip at the Sangam and providing essential mobility aids such as tricycles, wheelchairs, and crutches. Special measurements for modular artificial limbs are being taken on-site at Kumbh Nagar, allowing individuals of all age groupsespecially those who have lost limbs due to accidentsto receive free prosthetic arms and legs, along with necessary training.

At this divine and grand Kumbh, Narayan Seva Sansthan continues to uphold the spirit of humanity through its extensive service initiatives. President Prashant Agarwal shared that the Sansthan's team participated in the Amrit Snan and Shahi Snan under the blessings and guidance of Pujya Gurudev Nirvani Peethadhishwar Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Kailash Ji Maharaj. The team was overwhelmed by the presence and blessings of thousands of sants, mahants, and devotees. He affirmed that the Sansthan remains steadfast in its commitment to selfless service, dedication, and sacrifice at the Mahakumbh, ensuring that the event continues to inspire positivity and progress. With the generous support of thousands of donors, the Sansthan remains hopeful that these contributions will continue in the future.

