Narayan Seva Sansthan's President Prashant Agrawal Honored with the National Award for 'Best Personality- Empowerment of Differently-abled' by President

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 5: On the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment organized a ceremony at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi. The Chief Guest of the event, President Draupadi Murmu, conferred the National Award to Prashant Agrawal, President of Narayan Seva Sansthan, in recognition of his outstanding work in the field of empowerment of persons with disabilities, under the category of 'Best Personality- Empowerment of Differently-abled'. The ceremony was presided over by Dr. Virendra Kumar, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, and attended by dignitaries, including Ramdas Athawale, Pratima Bhoumik, and A. Narayan Swami.

Prashant Agrawal has been at the forefront of providing exemplary services for the welfare of persons with disabilities, including establishing residential schools, vocational rehabilitation centers, and distribution of assistive devices. His commitment to selfless service for the well-being of differently-abled individuals led to Agarwal being honored with the prestigious award. President Draupadi Murmu presented the award and certificate, and the audience in the auditorium expressed their congratulations with applause.

The President also awarded Dr. Apte Subhash as the Best Professional in Rehabilitation and recognized Amazon India as the Best Employer for Persons with Disabilities. Additionally, the Social Justice and Empowerment Department, including the Divyang Empowerment Directorate in Madhya Pradesh, presented awards in more than 15 categories, totaling 30 awards, for their contributions to the implementation of the Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan and social justice for persons with disabilities.

Expressing his gratitude upon receiving the National Award, Prashant Agrawal said that the recognition belongs to the differently-abled brothers and sisters whose lives have been touched by joy and benefited from the services of Narayan Seva Sansthan. Founder Chairman of Narayan Seva Sansthan kailash 'Manav' expressed happiness and said that this award will continue to inspire us to serve more dutifully and humbly.

Narayan Seva Sansthan, based in Udaipur, Rajasthan, has been dedicated to the fields of disability and humanity since 1985. Prashant Agrawal, born on September 21, 1973, in Udaipur, pursued his education until graduation. From childhood, he resolved to follow in his father's footsteps, working tirelessly to provide water for the thirsty, food for the hungry, and medicine for the sick. Under Agrawal's leadership, over 445,000 successful surgeries have been performed on differently-abled individuals. Nearly 40,000 individuals who lost their limbs in accidents have been fitted with artificial limbs. The organization also provides computer, mobile, and sewing training to facilitate the complete rehabilitation of differently-abled individuals. Mass marriages of more than 2300 couples have been performed, establishing their households.

Agrawal's efforts led to the establishment of the Differently-abled Sports Academy, organizing national-level competitions in swimming, blind cricket, wheelchair cricket, and physical disability cricket, earning recognition in the Guinness Book of World Records. With continuous contemplation on the empowerment of differently-abled individuals, Agrawal is becoming a standard and inspirational figure for the nation and society. In 2017, the Rajasthan government also honored Agrawal with the Best Social Worker Award.

