Narayana Health, Kolkata, and ABP Digital Join Forces for Organ Donation Awareness Campaign - 'Mone Rekho'

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 22: Narayana Health, in association with ABP Digital, proudly presents 'Mone Rekho' (Eternal Remembrance), a groundbreaking campaign aimed at dispelling myths, creating awareness, and encouraging organ donation pledges. With organ donation gaining momentum globally, the campaign addresses the pressing need in India, where, according to a report by the Union Health Ministry (2023), a new person is added to the organ transplant waitlist every 10 minutes.

The campaign unfolds against the backdrop of the Jagadhatri Puja festivities in Chandannagar, renowned for its grandeur and elaborate light installations. 'Mone Rekho' uniquely integrates cultural celebration with social advocacy through a mesmerizing four-day laser show, commencing on November 19, 2023, every 30 minutes post-sunset.

Former radio jockey Mir Afsar Ali narrates a mythological narrative during the laser show, weaving a captivating tale that conveys the importance of organ donation. The aim is to remove the morbid connotations associated with organ donation and infuse a sense of remembrance and understanding among the audience.

The narrative encourages contemplation on the lasting impact of organ donation, urging individuals to become the hope someone may desperately need. As part of the campaign, interested individuals can pledge their organs by signing up on Narayana Health's website. The hospital will then guide them through the necessary steps, collaborating with the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO) to ensure a smooth and ethical process.

R Venkatesh, Group COO at Narayana Health, stated, "We believe 'Mone Rekho' will not only engage but also inspire individuals to consider the noble cause of organ donation. It is not just a laser show; it is a call to action, urging everyone to pledge their organs and become the hope someone might be looking for in the future, continuing to live through someone else."

The campaign has been made possible through the invaluable support of ABP Digital, reflecting a shared commitment to societal well-being and the propagation of essential messages for the betterment of the community.

Shivannita Choudhury, Business Head at ABP Digital, expressed their enthusiasm, saying, "ABP Digital is proud to collaborate with Narayana Health in this noble initiative. 'Mone Rekho' is a powerful reminder that each of us can make a difference, not just in our lives but in the lives of others. We believe that by spreading awareness and encouraging organ donation, we contribute to building a healthier and more compassionate society."

As the laser show illuminates the night skies of Chandannagar, 'Mone Rekho' aims to leave an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of the audience, fostering a culture of organ donation and eternal remembrance. Join us in this inspiring journey towards creating a legacy that extends beyond a lifetime.

Narayana Health is one of the leading healthcare providers in India, committed to delivering high-quality, affordable healthcare services. With a network of hospitals across the country, Narayana Health strives to make a positive impact on the well-being of individuals and communities.

ABP Digital is a dynamic digital media platform committed to delivering news and information that matters. With a focus on quality journalism and a dedication to societal welfare, ABP Digital is a trusted source for news and content across various digital platforms.

Mone Rekho - Eternal Remembrance

Website: https://www.anandabazar.com/events/organ-donation-awareness

Organ Donation Pledge: https://hospital.narayanahealth.org/organ-donation-pledge-mone-rekho/

