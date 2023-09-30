Narayana Health launches their First Ever Brand Campaign ‘Take Care’

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], September 30: Narayana Health Group – one of India’s leading healthcare providers, committed to delivering exceptional patient care is thrilled to announce the launch of its new campaign, "Take Care." The campaign aims to emphasize the Healthcare Group’s unwavering dedication to supporting consumers & taking care of them at every step of their healthcare journey. “Take Care" embodies the Group’s core belief that healthcare extends beyond medical treatment—it encompasses empathy, understanding, and support.

The campaign was recently launched on the sidelines of the Brand Transformation Exercise undertaken by the healthcare chain. Commenting on the same, Dr Ashish Bajaj, CMO at Narayana Health said, “Take Care Campaign is symbolic of our Renewed Mission. It is our pivotal endeavor to showcase how healthcare is delivered and embody a genuine dedication to our consumers and their well-being. By aligning our brand with a consumer-first approach, we aim to instill trust, empathy, and reliability within our consumers. Our goal is to make them feel seen, heard, and valued. From the moment they engage with our brand to the point of their healthcare experience, we want them to know that we are here for them, providing more than just care and support every step of the way.

Campaign Link: https://youtu.be/wZ2gJEj9u6g

Dr Ashish Bajaj further added “At the core of ‘Take Care’ campaign is the fundamental principle that our consumers are our priority. We understand that navigating the healthcare journey can be overwhelming, emotional, and sometimes challenging. During these times, our hospital group wants to reassure you that we are by your side, providing the highest quality of care and support”.

Narayana Health, founded by the visionary cardiac surgeon Dr Devi Prasad Shetty and headquartered in Bengaluru, has a leading presence in the global healthcare landscape. As one of the largest healthcare providers in India, Narayana Health offers a comprehensive range of super-specialty tertiary care facilities, establishing itself as the ultimate destination for healthcare needs. Narayana Health has grown exponentially, expanding its reach to include a vast network of 45 healthcare facilities, both domestically and internationally. This network comprises 18 owned/operated hospitals, one managed hospital, three heart centers, 21 primary healthcare facilities, and a hospital in the Cayman Islands. With a total bed capacity of 6,164 beds, Narayana Health is committed to its mission of providing high-quality healthcare services to those in need.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC).will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor