Narayana One Health Partners with dacadoo to Launch the One Health Score

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 7: Narayana One Health introduces the One Health Score (OHS), a tool using dacadoo's Digital Health Engagement API solution, designed to guide individuals on their path to better health. For those just starting to focus on their well-being, the OHS provides a scientific assessment of one's current health through a holistic approach that integrates data, personalized insights, and actionable guidance to empower users on their journey toward optimal health and well-being.

The Narayana One Health Score empowers users to take control of their overall well-being by offering a unified platform that seamlessly integrates critical health dimensions often neglected by current fitness apps. It considers various facets of life, including fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being that play a salient part in defining overall health of an individual. Once the health score is generated, users are empowered to craft a personalized well-being journey tailored to their individual needs and goals and help them make better lifestyle changes.

Ravi Vishwanath, CEO, Narayana One Health, shares, "At Narayana One Health, we believe that being healthy is not just about how you look outside. It's about how you are inside. People often think that being healthy is only about diet and exercise, but we know that it is more than that. The Narayana One Health Score bridges this gap by providing a holistic health score that paints a complete picture of one's health and allows people to know their inside story and get a full view of their overall health. With the OHS, you're not just tracking data; you are unravelling the fascinating inside story of your body through scientifically backed, accessible, data-driven solutions. We will proactively partner with our customers to help them get better or stay healthy through insightful nudges and actionable insights to nudge them towards better health"

Peter Ohnemus, President, and CEO of dacadoo states "I am thrilled to announce our partnership with Narayana One Health. Together with Narayana One Health, dacadoo will become an integral part of a comprehensive community care solution in India. This initiative will enhance prevention, detection, and care management in the Indian healthcare industry. I am proud to see dacadoo's 'predict and prevent' strategy come to fruition for this important digital health offering. I am looking forward to seeing Narayana One Health pioneer the digital integrated healthcare system and lead the way for a healthier society in India."

One Health Members can download the NH Care app from the App Store or Google Play Store and get their Narayana One Health Score for free. Within two minutes, individuals aged 18 or older can create personalized profiles for themselves or adult family members. By answering brief questions, users generate a unique health score, then seamlessly integrate wearable and health app data to track progress towards their wellness goals.

About Narayana One Health

Narayana One Health is a leading healthcare provider dedicated to delivering comprehensive and integrated health solutions. We combine advanced medical expertise, state-of-the-art technology, and a holistic approach to health and wellness. Our mission is to make high-quality healthcare accessible and affordable for everyone. With a focus on patient-centric care, our highly qualified team of healthcare professionals provides a full spectrum of services, from preventive care and diagnostics to treatment and rehabilitation. At Narayana One Health, we are committed to enhancing the quality of life for our patients through innovative and compassionate care.

About dacadoo

dacadoo is a Swiss-based technology company that develops technology solutions for digital health engagement and health risk quantification. Our Enterprise SaaS based digital health engagement platform (DHEP) is a mobile-first solution that leverages behavioral science, AI, and gamification to help end-users improve their health outcomes while helping clients to improve customer engagement and loyalty through personalization. This platform is available in over 18 languages and can be licensed as a white label offering or through APIs to develop/enhance custom solutions. Our award-winning Risk Engine, which calculates relative risk on mortality and morbidity in real-time, is also available for license through APIs. dacadoo's global employees are committed to making the world a healthier place. We strongly value security and privacy, with an Information Security and Privacy Management System certified to ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 standards.

