Narayana Schools Celebrates 45 Years of Academic Excellence with Ambitious Elite World Records Pursuits in Thirukkural Recitation and Spellathon

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 16: The Narayana Group of Schools in Tamil Nadu is celebrating 45 years of academic excellence. Over the past five decades, its students have consistently excelled, securing top ranks in competitive exams like NEET, JEE Mains, and JEE Advanced, and many have gone on to prestigious medical and engineering institutions in India and abroad. Narayana's commitment extends beyond academics, promoting extracurricular and co-curricular activities for holistic development. The school also honours Tamil Nadu's and India's cultural heritage, ensuring students develop both academically and culturally.

In line with this vision, Narayana is hosting the "Narayana World Records Festival 2024," featuring two simultaneous world record attempts: the 'Longest Thirukkural Recitation Marathon by a Team (Multiple Venues)' and the 'Most Participants in a Spellathon at Multiple Locations.' Scheduled for Sunday, September 22, 2024, the event will involve 8,100 students from Pre-Primary I to Grade V across 19 branches in Chennai and 1 branch in Madurai. The record attempts will be officially monitored by Elite World Records, Asian Records Academy, India Records Academy, and Tamilan Book of Records.

Dr. Ponguru Narayana, Founder of the Narayana Group of Schools, emphasized that the "Thirukkural" is a priceless global asset for imparting human values and a cherished gift from Tamil Nadu to the world. "In our commitment to inspiring and instilling these values in our students, we are dedicated to promoting the Thirukkural on a global scale. A key initiative in this effort is the upcoming Thirukkural Marathon Recitation attempt," he stated. He also extended his best wishes to all the students participating in the record attempt.

Ponguru Sharani, Director of the Narayana Schools, proudly stated that, as part of their 45th anniversary celebrations, the institution is attempting world records in Thirukkural recitation and a Spellathon. These initiatives showcase students' academic achievements and their dedication to preserving Tamil Nadu's cultural heritage, particularly the Thirukkural and linguistic skills. The Thirukkural, a guide to human values, ethics, and discipline, is integrated into the curriculum, helping students absorb its lessons early on. It fosters emotional intelligence, relationship building, social awareness, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills. Similarly, the Spellathon sharpens linguistic proficiency, enhancing vocabulary, pronunciation, and analytical skills. Together, these initiatives highlight Narayana's holistic approach, ensuring students excel academically and in character. Sharani also extended her best wishes to the educators and students for their continued efforts in these world record attempts.

Anil Kumar, DGM, Narayana Group of schools, Chennai, detailed that these monumental efforts will be monitored and certified by 65 adjudicators from five different states across the country, representing esteemed world record organizations, including Elite World Records, Asian Records Academy, India Records Academy, and Tamilan Book of Records. Following the successful completion of these record attempts, a citation ceremony will be held on September 28 and 29, 2024, at the Anna Centenary Auditorium in Chennai. Distinguished international dignitaries from Elite World Records, hailing from Singapore, Malaysia, and Kuwait, alongside Indian representatives from other world record agencies, will present the titles to the Narayana Group of Schools.

Dr. K.Lakshmi Samyuktha, Academic Head of Narayana Group of Schools, stated that 7,700 students from Pre-Primary I to Grade V will be attempting a world record in the category of the "Longest Thirukkural Recitation Marathon at Multiple Locations." Students will participate across 42 venues, with the cumulative duration of the marathon expected to span nearly 400 hours. Additionally, around 500 students will be attempting another record in the category of "Most Participants in a Spellathon Relay at Multiple Locations," showcasing their linguistic skills and abilities. Both record attempts are scheduled to take place on September 22, 2024, between 8:01 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. at their respective school campuses.

Dr. Samyuktha highlighted the dedicated efforts of the Narayana team of educators, who have been meticulously preparing for these record attempts over the past six months. "I wish them and the students the very best for their attempt," she added. She further expressed that upon achieving these records, the accomplishment will be dedicated to their esteemed founder, Ponguru Narayana, in recognition of his visionary leadership and mentorship, which has guided the institution for nearly five decades.

During the press conference, Cluster Principals, AGMs, Principals, the R&D Head, and academic coordinators were present. As Narayana Group of Schools marks 45 years of excellence, their ambitious world record attempts in Thirukkural recitation and Spellathon highlights their dedication to holistic education and cultural preservation. The commitment of both students and staff ensures a truly memorable and impactful event.

