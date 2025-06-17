Narayana’s Legacy of Excellence Continues with NEET 2025 Top Ranks

New Delhi [India], June 16: The institution proudly celebrates the achievements of Mrinal Kishore Jha (Delhi)(AIR4), Keshav Mittal (Punjab) (AIR7), Aashi Singh (Delhi) (AIR12), Soumya Sharma (Rajasthan)(AIR14), Kakarla Jeevan Sai Kumar (Telangana) (AIR18), and Rupyan Pal (West Bengal) ( AIR20).

With 21 positions in the Top 100 and 84 in the Top 1000, Narayana has once again demonstrated its leadership in NEET coaching. Jeevan Sai Kumar also brought special recognition by topping both Telugu-speaking states.

With a legacy of over 46 years, Narayana Educational Institutions have consistently set benchmarks in major national-level competitive exams like NEET, JEE, UPSC, and Olympiads. These stellar results are the outcome of a meticulously designed academic system, combining conceptual clarity, systematic practice tests, expert faculty, tech-driven learning frameworks, and Disha, a specialised programme focused on students’ mental well-being.

Congratulating the achievers, Dr. P. Sindhura Narayana, Director of Narayana Educational Institutions, said, “NEET-UG is among India's toughest exams, with over 22 lakh students competing for limited seats in top medical colleges. At Narayana, we focus on building strong concepts, sharpening problem-solving abilities, and driving constant improvement through structured evaluation and personalised feedback. Our micro-schedules, crafted by the R&D team, help students optimise their preparation and systematically cover every crucial topic. Continuous error analysis and tailored mentoring further refine their readiness for competitive exams like NEET.”

Narayana Educational Institutions continues their stellar record of academic success in NEET-UG 2025 with All India Ranks 4, 7, 12, 14, 18, 20, and 35 in the open category.

Ms. P. Sharani Naryana, Director of Narayana Educational Institutions, credited the exceptional results to the combined efforts of students, teachers, and parents. She highlighted the pivotal role of technology in this achievement, stating, “Through our proprietary Online self-learning app, nLearn, teachers monitor individual student progress in real-time, providing targeted support whenever required. The platform's comprehensive tests enable students to benchmark themselves and identify areas of improvement. The dedication and perseverance of our students, supported by these robust systems, have once again brought laurels to Narayana, reaffirming our position as a leading institution for medical aspirants.”

With decades of educational excellence, Narayana continues to redefine success in competitive exams, guiding countless students toward fulfilling their dreams, because at Narayana, ‘Your Dreams Are Our Dreams'

About Narayana Educational Institutions

With a vast network of 900+ schools, colleges, coaching centers, and professional colleges across 23 Indian states and 250+ cities, Narayana Educational Institutions is one of Asia's largest and well-respected education groups with over 46 years of legacy in the field of education. The institution has a team of more than 50,000+ highly experienced teachers, R&D Heads, and Subject Matter Experts, in addition to the non-academic staff, who help over 600,000+ students every year with their education, from kindergarten to post-graduate studies. Their central focus remains on striking a harmonious balance between the curricular and co-curricular domains so that the students reach their full potential. Furthermore, they offer comprehensive academic programmes tailored to help students realize their ambitions in the engineering, medical, CA, and civil service streams, showcasing their firm dedication to career-oriented teaching. With this, Narayana commits to fulfilling dreams of millions across the nation as at Narayana, your dreams are our dreams.

