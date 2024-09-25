NAREDCO Maharashtra Gearing Up To Host India's Biggest Real Estate Property Expo, 'HOMETHON 2024'

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25: The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) Maharashtra is all set to present the third edition of the HOMETHON Property Expo 2024, India's largest real estate property expo at the JIO World Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai from October 4 to 6, 2024. The previous year's phenomenal success attracted 55000 visitors, generating Rs 1050 crore committed sales. This year's event is expected to surpass last year's figures with an even greater participation across all stakeholders.

Bollywood's popular and versatile star-couple, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh are the brand ambassadors for the upcoming third edition of National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) Maharashtra's 'HOMETHON Property Expo 2024'

The HOMETHON Expo 2024 will showcase over 1000 top notch projects from Maharashtra's leading developers. Home buyers will get to choose from an array of properties across segments; be it affordable or luxury housing. These include properties from across Mumbai and MMR as well as Thane, Kalyan, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Raigad, Mira Road, Vasai, Virar etc. In addition, properties from Pune, Nashik and Nagpur along with second home projects and plotted schemes will also be on display.

Top housing finance companies will showcase attractive home loan offers for potential buyers at this three-day property extravaganza, which will also feature premier real estate brands from across the state.

Property prices on offer will range from Rs 19 lakhs to 9 crores, providing home buyers with a wide array of options to help them realize their dream of home ownership. To make the process even more appealing, developers are offering incentives such as no stamp duty or registration charges, no GST, no processing fees, immediate benefits, and other festive promotions on selected units.

Commenting on the HOMETHON Property Expo, Prashant Sharma, President, NAREDCO Maharashtra, says, "We are witnessing an unprecedented surge in home buyer enthusiasm, which is driving a remarkable increase in housing demand. We are excited to host the HOMETHON Property Expo 2024, where we anticipate a substantial boost in home sales. This year's event will showcase exclusive discounts and Dussehra specials tailored by developers, offering a unique opportunity for buyers to find their ideal homes at exceptional values. I encourage all prospective homebuyers to seize this chance and explore the excellent deals available at HOMETHON Property Expo 2024."

Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, Chairman, NAREDCO says, "The housing market is currently experiencing a vibrant surge, fueled by greater job stability, increased disposable incomes, and rising aspirations. Against this backdrop, and with the added excitement of the festive season, this property exhibition is uniquely positioned to help home buyers achieve their long-cherished dream of owning a home."

Rajan Bandelkar, Vice Chairman, NAREDCO says, "NAREDCO Maharashtra is dedicated to creating a robust ecosystem marked by trust and transparency, which has significantly bolstered home buyer confidence. This property expo offers an exceptional opportunity for developers to showcase their premium projects and connect with prospective buyers. With exclusive discounted rates and a wide range of options, this event is designed to make the home-buying process more accessible and rewarding for all. We are excited to facilitate this vital connection and support our vision of making home ownership a reality for many."

Rajesh Doshi, Secretary, NAREDCO Maharashtra says, "This property expo is poised to drive a significant increase in housing demand. By bringing together developers, home buyers, and key stakeholders under one roof, we aim to streamline the home buying process and enhance the overall experience for everyone involved."

The HOMETHON Property Expo 2024 will feature a business lounge and networking centers where attendees can engage with industry experts and leaders. To facilitate ease of access, transportation from major locations in Mumbai to the exhibition venue will be provided. Additionally, visitors will benefit from free parking and will have numerous chances to win exciting lucky draw prizes.

Prominent developers scheduled to participate in this event include Hiranandani Group, Godrej Properties, L&T Realty, Runwal Developer, Raunak Group, K Raheja Corp, Raymond Realty, MICL Group, Prestige Group, Transcon Developers, J P Infra, Dynamix Group, ID Group, Atul Projects, Sugee, Kanakia, Srishti Group, GHP Corp, A P Realty, Ajmera Cityscapes, Suraj Estates, Atharva Lifestyles, Platinum Corp, Paradise Group, Roha Group, Raghav Group, Spenta Corp and many others. Housing Finance Companies like State Bank Of India, Tata Capital HFC, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, Aditya Birla Capital among others to facilitate home loans at the event.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor