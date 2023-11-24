NAREDCO Maharashtra Inaugurates The Second Edition Of 'Homethon', India's Largest Real Estate Property Expo

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24: The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) Maharashtra inaugurates the second edition of HOMETHON Property Expo 2023, India's largest real estate property expo happening at the JIO World Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai from November 24 to 26, 2023. The event was inaugurated by the chief guest and the brand ambassadors of the HOMETHON Property Expo, popular actor couple - Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh along with Atul Save, Housing Minister of Maharashtra, Sandeep Runwal, President, NAREDCO Maharashtra along with other members. The inaugural HOMETHON Expo held last year received phenomenal success and this year's expo is seeing an even larger developer presence.

The HOMETHON Expo 2023 is showcasing over 700 top notch projects from Maharashtra's leading developers. Home buyers can choose from an array of properties across segments; be it affordable or luxury housing. These include properties from across Mumbai and MMR as well as Thane, Kalyan, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Raigad, Mira Road, Vasai, Virar etc. In addition, properties from Nashik and Nagpur along with second home projects and plotted schemes are also on display.

Leading housing finance companies have attractive home loan offers awaiting home buyers. Hon. Housing Minister Shri Atul Save also inaugurated the State Bank of India pavilion and Launched ICICI Bank "Welcome to Neighborhood" concept at the EXPO. Welcome to the Neighborhood was conceptualized to showcase ICICI Banks 360 degree product offering for our valued customers. Through this initiative, we intend to introduce ICICI Bank as the preferred neighborhood bank where the customers can avail a gamut of Banking services / products the moment they move into their dream home. The three day property extravagance is showcasing premium real estate brands from across the state.

Property prices on offer ranges from Rs. 20 lakhs to 15 crores, presenting home buyers a plethora of home buying options to choose from, thus ensuring that they fulfill their dream of owning their desired home. Further facilitating this process, developers on their part have come up with sweeteners like No stamp duty and no registration charges, No GST, No processing fee, spot benefits and other festive offer benefits.

Speaking at the HOMETHON Property Expo 2023, Mr. Sandeep Runwal, President, NAREDCO Maharashtra, says, "This property exhibition is here at an appropriate time, just a week after Diwali, where home buyer sentiments are at an all time high; further driving housing demand. This expo will further boost home sales as most developers are offering attractive discounts and Diwali offers specially curated for this event. Home buyers should take advantage of all these offerings and take that important decision of buying their dream home at HOMETHON Property Expo 2023."

Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Chairman, NAREDCO says, "The housing market is buoyant with high expectations from home buyers given better job stability, increase in disposable income and aspiration levels on the rise. Taking all these factors together along with the festive cheer, this property exhibition promises to fulfill home buyers long cherished desire of owning a home."

Rajan Bandelkar, Vice Chairman, NAREDCO says, "NAREDCO Maharashtra is committed to fostering an ecosystem of trust, transparency and innovation which has significantly improved home buyer sentiments. HOMETHON Property Expo 2023 is a perfect platform for developers to showcase their premium projects to home buyers at special discounted rates."

Abhay Chandak, Secretary, NAREDCO Maharashtra says, "This property expo will act as a catalyst for the rise in housing demand. Bringing developers, home buyers and all stakeholders under one roof will ensure smooth operations in the home buying process."

The venue of HOMETHON Property Expo 2023 also includes a business lounge and networking centers where attendees can interact with industry veterans and stalwarts. To ease the commute, transportation from key locations in Mumbai to the exhibition venue are made available. For the visitors, there will be no parking charges and they will get ample of opportunities to win lucky draw prizes.

Prominent developers who have participated in this event include Hiranandani Group, Godrej Properties, K Raheja Corp, Piramal Realty, L&T Realty, Birla Real Estate, Shapoorji Pallonji, Adani, Runwal Group, Tata Housing, Prescon, Raunak Group, The Wadhwa Group, Chandak Group, Ekta World, Kanakia, Arkade, Dynamix, Transcon, and many others. Housing Finance Companies like State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Union Bank of India, Yes Bank,Tata Capital Housing Finance and Aditya Birla Housing Finance, among others, will help facilitate home loans at the event.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor