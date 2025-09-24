NAREDCO Maharashtra Signs Historic MoU with 41 Channel Partner Associations Across MMR for Realtors Conclave

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24: In a landmark development that promises to reshape the real estate landscape of Maharashtra, NAREDCO Maharashtra has signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with 41 Channel Partner (CP) associations across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) for the upcoming Realtors Conclave an integral part of the larger HOMETHON Property Expo 2025. This unprecedented collaboration is further strengthened with the support of Hiranandani Communities and Labdhi Lifestyle.

Bringing together a formidable network of over 35,000 channel partnersthe largest-ever assembly of the CP fraternity under one umbrellathe partnership creates an unparalleled platform to showcase projects, drive sales, and connect with lakhs of homebuyers across the state.

For the very first time, HOMETHON will feature a dedicated International Pavilion showcasing premium global real estate projects. This unique initiative will open new revenue streams for CPs through international property sales; allow Indian HNIs, NRIs, and investors to explore global housing options and strengthen India's position as a participant in the global real estate investment ecosystem.

HOMETHON Property Expo 2025 is poised to be a mega festival of real estate with a target of ₹25,000+ crore in housing sales. The CPs will have access to 1,000+ projects from top developers, across every price segment from affordable housing to ultra-luxury residences. The expo will cover projects across Mumbai, MMR, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan, Panvel, Raigad, Mira Road, Vasai, Virar, and extend to key markets such as Pune, Nashik, and Nagpur. It will act as a one-stop destination for homebuyers with irresistible benefits such as stamp duty and registration waivers, exclusive deals, and tailor-made home loan schemes. By bringing every segment affordable, mid-income, premium, and luxury under one roof, HOMETHON 2025 ensures that every buyer, from a first-time home seeker to a luxury villa investor, finds a suitable match.

This MoU creates a 360° win-win situation for all stakeholders. Channel Partners will gain a bigger-than-ever platform to expand market reach, boost transactions, and access training, technology, and international exposure. Developers will get access to an organized, mobilized CP network to drive higher project sales velocity, reach wider audiences, and strengthen brand positioning. Homebuyers will benefit from a curated, transparent, and convenient property showcase, making home buying decisions faster and more informed.

Mr. Prashant Sharma, President, NAREDCO Maharashtra said, "This MoU is a defining moment for HOMETHON 2025 and for the real estate sector at large. By bringing together 41 CP associations and empowering their 35,000 members, we are not just organizing a property expo we are creating an ecosystem that bridges demand and supply, drives sales momentum, and fuels homeownership aspirations at scale. This year's addition of the International Pavilion takes this vision global, enabling CPs to access international projects and open new frontiers of growth. HOMETHON 2025 will truly be a celebration of real estate."

President of a leading CP Association added, "HOMETHON 2025 is a game-changer for our community. This mega event gives CPs an unprecedented opportunity to connect with top developers, showcase projects from every part of MMR, and deliver incredible value to buyers. The chance to explore international property markets is a bold step forward, helping CPs evolve into global advisors and creating a new era of growth for the fraternity."

Highlights:

* This initiative is supported by Hiranandani Communities and Labdhi Lifestyle

* Partnership Unlocks Mega Sales Platform for 35,000 CPs, Targets ₹25,000+ Cr in Sales, and Brings Global Projects to Indian Buyers

HOMETHON Property Expo 2025 is expected to attract over 1 lakh footfalls across the three-day event, generate thousands of bookings and site visits for participating developers and boost sentiment & drive sales momentum across Maharashtra's housing market.

Prominent developers who are slated to participate in this event include Godrej Properties, Raymond Realty, Runwal Realty, Adani Realty, Sunteck Group, Dynamix Group, J P Infra Realty, Hiranandani Group, GHP, Chandak Realtors, K. Raheja Corp, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Sugee Developers, Nahar Builders Ltd., and many others. Banks and Housing Finance Companies like SBI, Aditya Birla Housing Finance Ltd, ICICI Bank, IDBI, Tata Capital Ltd (TCHFL), among others, will help facilitate home loans at the event.

For the first time ever, NAREDCO Maharashtra will host a dedicated event for agents and channel partners - "The Realtors' Conclave 2025." This exclusive gathering is expected to bring together over 2,500 channel partners on the second day of the HOMETHON Property Expo 2025.

With its unprecedented scale, collaborative approach, and futuristic outlook, HOMETHON 2025 is set to become a defining moment for India's real estate sector, placing MMR firmly on the global map and delivering value to every stakeholder in the ecosystem.

