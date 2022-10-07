NAREDCO Maharashtra's HOMETHON Property Expo 2022 was a grand success with 45000 quality walk-ins and a total of over 100 units sold

NAREDCO Maharashtra's HOMETHON Property Expo 2022 was exceptional in many ways. The three-day property exhibition, which was held at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC from September 30, 2022, to October 2, 2022, saw a stupendous response from the visitors with as many as over 45,000 quality walk-ins visiting the expo. HOMETHON provided over 500 leads to each participating exhibitor. With a total of over 100 units sold and the anticipated revenue generated from the sales post the exhibition is to the tune of over 1000 crores. The exhibition was very well received by the visitors and the exhibitors both, as it provided immersive experiences with various leading developers, top-tier properties, housing finances, sales, knowledge sessions, and much more. Acknowledging the high demand, the developers came up with a plethora of offers, better pricing, spot benefits and other festive discounts that added to the glory to the event. The RERA-designated pavilion added value by allowing discerning homebuyers to conduct timely due diligence on the project registration details provided by the developer. Commenting on the same, Sandeep Runwal, President NAREDCO Maharashtra said, "Customers and exhibitors responded enthusiastically to the HOMETHON Property Expo, thus contributing to the immense success of the event. After two years of pandemic, this on-site expo provided the attendees with a wide range of properties from luxury to premium to affordable categories, all under one roof. With mesmerizing experiences, the expo had been an excellent opportunity for the potential homebuyers which helped them finalize and choose their dream home in no time." HOMETHON Property Expo 2022 also offered various knowledge sharing sessions for the attendees and exhibitors wherein prominent personalities from the industry such as Ajoy Mehta, Hon. Chairperson, Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) and Gurmit Singh Arora, Chairman, Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) addressed the forum. A special stall featured masterpieces from 'The Art of India 2022 - Ganeshotsav' exhibiting over 200 different art forms of Lord Ganesha in various moods and postures. The mega exhibition was inaugurated by brand ambassadors, popular star-couple Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh. Chief Minister of Maharashtra - Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra - Devendra Fadnavis also graced the expo. At the Expo, the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde asserted that construction, as an important sector, should be able to provide housing for all. It is everyone's dream to own a high-quality home at a reasonable price. As a result, expos such as NAREDCO Maharashtra's HOMETHON become an important platform to make people aware of options available to them. The CM was particularly pleased with the availability of e-registration at the Expo venue, which sped up the registration process. In response to Sandeep Runwal's suggestion for a reduction of stamp duty once again so that the benefits could be passed on to the home buyers, the Chief Minister urged the builders' body to give a proper chart of what they would like to have in the form of stamp duty. Thereafter, in consultation with the finance department, a viable golden mean could be reached. At the expo Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra announced that the government has completed the process of giving approvals to the long-stalled Dharavi Redevelopment project and the tendering process required to commence the redevelopment work will be done in three months. He also explained that the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) project will have a huge impact on property prices in Mumbai. Real estate development at NAINA would moderate prices around Mumbai and also give a lot of opportunity to developers to provide quality construction there, he further added. In presence of the Deputy Chief Minister the NAREDCO-Knight Frank Report titled - The Grand Revival of Mumbai's Residential Market was launched. Fadnavis also unveiled the cover of the latest magazine of The Guardians Real Estate Advisory titled - Open Acres on the occasion. The three-day event concluded with a session on fusion entertainment followed by an award ceremony for the exhibitors by the hands of Social Activist and Singer Amruta Fadnavis.

