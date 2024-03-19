"Narendra Se Narendra Tak" Book Relaunched: A Momentous Occasion Celebrating National Pride and Progress

PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 19: The literary world witnesses a significant milestone as Dr. Buddhi Prakash Sharma, renowned Professor and Head of Plastic Surgery at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, Jaipur, relaunches his seminal work, "Narendra Se Narendra Tak." This is done by the esteemed presence of Shri Kalraj Mishra, Governor of Rajasthan State, stands as a testament to India's rich literary heritage and its journey towards progress and national pride.

Kalraj Mishra appreciated and commended the enthralling narratives woven within the pages of Dr. Sharma's book, citing its portrayal of vibrant incidents. He also underscored the transformative journey of rural India over the past 9-10 years, attributing much of the progress to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Expanding the discourse beyond literature, Mishra emphasized India's pivotal role in the global arena, particularly its presidency of the G20 and economic growth. He lauded India's trajectory towards world leadership under Prime Minister Modi's visionary policies, echoing a sentiment of national pride and aspiration.

Dr. Buddhi Prakash Sharma, the visionary author behind "Narendra Se Narendra Tak," articulated the importance of national pride, civic duties, and citizen responsibility in his book. Drawing inspiration from Prime Minister Modi's vision, Dr. Sharma expressed optimism about India's resurgence as a global leader by 2047, heralding what he termed as the 'Amrit Kaal' or the Golden Era.

Dr. Sharma's relaunched book endeavor promises to chart new dimensions in the literary landscape, akin to his pioneering contributions in the field of medicine. Through unwavering dedication, Dr. Sharma's work aims to inspire and instill a sense of national pride and purpose among readers, contributing to the collective narrative of India's journey towards progress and prominence.

