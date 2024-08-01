Naresh Dhoundiyal’s Commitment to Uplifting Communities

New Delhi (India), August 1: Naresh Dhoundiyal, through the Amrita Chander Jankalyan Charitable Trust, is dedicated to creating a difference in the lives of underprivileged youngsters, teenagers, and senior citizens in India. His dedication to uplifting communities is evident in numerous initiatives, together with schooling, healthcare, meal distribution, and help for orphanages and old age homes.

Amrita Chander Jankalyan Charitable Trust

The Amrita Chander Jankalyan Charitable Trust is a non-profit organization focused on bringing sustainable change in the lives of those who are in need. The trust desires to assist the deprived and neglected, enabling them to stay with dignity and security. The guiding principles of trust are love and admiration for all, the perception that schooling is fundamental to upliftment, and the idea that this life is supposed to help others. The motto of the trust is “परोपकारार्थमिंद शरीरं,” because of this “This frame is meant for assisting others.”

Education for Underprivileged Children

One of the key projects of the trust is giving scholarships to students in India, supporting them in completing their higher training. The trust also gives additional help to rural primary schools by donating books, academic components, multimedia devices, and different resources. They promote education for college students as well who’ve not experienced the formal structure of school and students who perform poorly in primary and secondary school. The purpose is to ensure training for all children and help them wreck the cycle of poverty.

Food Distribution

Naresh Dhoundiyal and his team worked hard to distribute food packets to the poor and needy people. Freshly cooked and nutritious meals are provided to kids studying in government schools and authorities-aided schools. The trust aims to eradicate diseases such as malnutrition and other diseases because of food deprivation. Ensuring that everybody has access to nutritious food is an essential part of their project.

Support for Orphanages and Old Age Homes

The trust focuses on assisting orphanages through financial help and creating secure environments for youngsters. They take care of the children’s schooling and comprise extracurricular activities such as dance, artwork, track, and tradition. Additionally, the trust supports old age homes by enhancing the lifestyle of aged people, ensuring their fundamental desires are fulfilled, and giving them care and companionship.

Contact Information

For extra information about Naresh Dhoundiyal and the Amrita Chander Jankalyan Charitable Trust, please contact:

Website – https://amritachandercharity.org.in/

Twitter – https://x.com/nareshdhoundiyl

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/in/naresh-dhoundiyal-132016318/

