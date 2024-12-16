Naresh Dhoundiyal's Mission to Educate Underprivileged Children

VMPL

Delhi/NCR [India], December 16: Naresh Dhoundiyal, Director of the Amrita Chander Jankalyan Charitable Trust, is making a real difference in the lives of underprivileged children across India. His main focus is on improving education, ensuring that every child, no matter their background, gets the opportunity to learn and grow.

One of the most significant ways is through providing scholarships to students who intend to continue further studies. For several families, sending their child to college is a matter that is financially impossible. The scholarship includes all the expenses, such as books, transport, as well as living costs on top of the tuition fees. The support would allow the students to focus on their books and work towards their dreams without having to stress over money.

Apart from supporting children of higher classes, he is also conscious of the issue of early childhood education. Most children entering schools in poor regions have never been taught formally. It will be difficult for them to catch up with other children. Dhoundiyal is giving young children a jumpstart toward life by supporting preschool programs. These programs prepare kids for primary school and help provide a strong basis for further learning.

His efforts don't stop at just getting children into school. He also provides support for students who struggle academically. Extra classes, tutoring, and other activities are offered to help these students improve their grades and develop their skills. This not only helps them do better in school but also boosts their confidence and self-esteem.

Through his work, Naresh Dhoundiyal is breaking the cycle of poverty that holds back many families. Education and resources given to children empower them to build better futures for themselves and their families. Making education accessible has, indeed, changed so many lives, and his work through the Amrita Chander Jankalyan Charitable Trust is a great example of how education can change communities.

