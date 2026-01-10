Narmadesh Brass Industries Limited IPO Opens on Jan 12, 2026

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10: Narmadesh Brass Industries Limited (The Company, Narmadesh) is engaged in manufacturing of brass products catering to both domestic and international market, proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on Jan 12, 2026, aiming to raise ₹44.86 Crores with shares to be listed on the BSE SMEplatform.

The issue size is 8,71,200 equity shares with a face value of ₹ 10 each with an IPO Price of ₹515 Per Share.

Equity Share Allocation

- Non-Institutional Investors - Not less than 4,12,800 Equity Shares

- Individual Investors - Not less than 4,12,800 Equity Shares

- Market Maker - Up to 45,600 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for Repayment/ prepayment, of certain outstanding borrowings, Purchase of machinery and equipment, Funding Working capital requirements and General Corporate Purpose. Theissue will open on Monday, Jan 12, 2026 and will close on Thursday, Jan 15, 2026.

The Lead Manager to the Issue is Aryaman Financial Services Limited, and the Registrar is KFIN Technologies Limited.

Mr. Hitesh Dudhagara, Managing Director of NarmadeshBrass Industries Limited expressed, "Our IPO marks a defining moment in the growth trajectory of Narmadesh Brass Industries Limited. Over the years, we have evolved in the brass manufacturing sector, known for our quality, precision, and commitment to innovation. With our integrated manufacturing facility and diversified product portfolio, we continue to cater to both domestic and international markets with reliability and excellence.

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for purchasing advanced machinery and funding working capital requirements. These investments will enhance our manufacturing efficiency, expand our production capacity, and enable us to introduce new product lines to meet growing market demand. The IPO will also strengthen our foundation for sustainable growth, helping us drive greater value for our customers.

Mr. Shripal Shah, Director of Aryaman Financial Services Limited said "We are pleased to support Narmadesh Brass Industries Limited in its upcoming IPO. The company has built a strong presence in both domestic and international markets with its diverse range of brass products and integrated manufacturing capabilities. Operating in a growing brass and components industry, which is witnessing increasing demand across plumbing, sanitary, and industrial segments, Narmadesh is well-positioned to leverage these opportunities through its ISO-certified facility and focus on quality and precision.

The IPO proceeds will enhance its production efficiency and enabling the company to expand its product offerings. These initiatives will support the company's long-term growth plansand improve its operational scalability.

