Nascent signs of recovery visible in Bank credit growth: RBI

The consolidated balance sheet of scheduled commercial banks expanded in size during 2020-21 despite the contraction in economic activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to 'Report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India 2020-21' released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday.

"In 2021-22 so far, nascent signs of recovery are visible in credit growth," the RBI report said.

During the first six months of the current fiscal deposits grew at a slower rate of 10.1 per cent as compared with 11 per cent growth in deposits recorded a year ago.

A fallout of the pandemic and the slowdown in economic activity is that credit growth of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) remained subdued in 2020-21 but non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have stepped up to fill this space. In the first half of 2021-22, although credit growth of SCBs has shown some uptick, concerns have emerged about NBFCs' asset quality, the report noted.

The report presents the performance of the banking sector, including co-operative banks, and non-banking financial institutions during 2020-21 and 2021-22 so far.

Capital to risk-weighted assets (CRAR) ratio of SCBs strengthened from 14.8 per cent at end-March 2020 to 16.3 per cent at end-March 2021 and further to 16.6 per cent at end-September 2021, partly aided by higher retained earnings, recapitalisation of public sector banks (PSBs) and capital raising from the market by both PSBs and private sector banks.

The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio of scheduled commercial banks declined from 8.2 per cent at end-March 2020 to 7.3 per cent at end-March 2021 and further to 6.9 per cent at end-September 2021.

Return on assets (RoA) of SCBs improved from 0.2 per cent at end-March 2020 to 0.7 per cent at end-March 2021, aided by stable income and decline in expenditure.

Some of the policy measures taken by the RBI in response to the COVID-19 pandemic reached the pre-announced sunset dates in 2021-22. Certain liquidity measures have been wound down as a result, while other regulatory measures, including deferment of implementation of net stable funding ratio (NSFR), restrictions on dividend payouts by banks, deferment of implementation of the last tranche of capital conservation buffer, have been realigned to avoid extended forbearance and risks to financial stability while providing targeted support to needy sectors.

During the two waves of COVID-19, the Reserve Bank announced Resolution Frameworks (RF) 1.0 and 2.0 to provide relief to borrowers and lending institutions. While the restructuring of large borrowal accounts under RF 1.0 could be invoked by December 31, 2020 and implemented within 180 days from the date of invocation, they have time till September 30, 2022 to achieve the operational parameters.

On the other hand, resolutions under RF 2.0 for individuals, small businesses and MSMEs could be invoked before September 30, 2021 and the resolution plan had to be implemented within 90 days from the date of invocation. As support measures start unwinding, some of these restructured accounts might require higher provisioning by banks over the coming quarters.

Even though initiation of fresh insolvency proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) was suspended for a year till March 2021, it constituted one of the major modes of recovery in terms of the amount recovered.

( With inputs from ANI )

