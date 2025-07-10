NASDAQ Cup 20251! Kedia Capital to Represent India in NASDAQ Cup 2025

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10: India's leading financial services firm, Kedia Capital Services Private Limited, has officially announced its participation in the prestigious NASDAQ Cup 2025, one of the world's most competitive real-time global stock trading tournaments.

This elite competition features top traders and financial institutions from 8 nations India, USA, UK, Germany, Netherlands, Australia, Japan, and France going head-to-head in a real market environment, using actual capital, live strategies, and transparent risk control.

Representing India in this global financial battle is Prof. Ajay Kedia, Founder and Research Director at Kedia Capital, widely known for his 24+ years of experience in Indian capital markets and regular appearances on CNBC, Zee Business, and Moneycontrol.

"It's a matter of pride to represent India on a global stage alongside seven other powerful economies," said Prof. Kedia.

"Unlike simulated contests, this is a real-time trading championship. Every trade is live, every risk is real, and every result is transparent."

The competition begins in July and runs for about two months, evaluating each representative's strategy, performance, and ability to handle market pressure across different instruments like stocks, derivatives, and global indices.

As part of the competition, Kedia Capital will also launch its third official "Saubhagya Plan," which will run alongside the NASDAQ Cup 2025. The plan aims to achieve over 300% returns in two months under the direct guidance of Prof. Kedia. This opportunity is open to all participants who cast their votes.

About Kedia Capital:

Founded in 2004, Kedia Capital Services Pvt. Ltd. is a SEBI-registered brokerage and wealth advisory firm. It ranks among the top brokerage houses in India in terms of client base and research quality. The firm offers services in equity, derivatives, commodities, mutual funds, IPOs, and depository operations, with offices across Mumbai, Delhi, Surat, Jaipur, and Kolkata.

**How to Support Team India:**

Indian market participants can support Prof. Kedia in the following ways:

* Vote for Team India through KC DEMAT

* Join the Saubhagya Plan led by Prof. Kedia

