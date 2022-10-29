Natasha manifests on 16 October 2022 with new venues, artists and public programmes

The seventh edition of Singapore Biennale 2022 (SB2022) named Natasha has officially opened to the public.

Organised by the Singapore Art Museum (SAM) and commissioned by the National Arts Council, Singapore (NAC), audiences can embark on a journey with Natasha and its artists and collaborators, and re-discover different perspectives of viewing and relating to the world.

Spanning various spaces on Levels 1, 3 and 5 of Tanjong Pagar Distripark, the homeground of SAM plays host to an exciting and diverse selection of works of artists from Singapore, Southeast Asia, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. With the most recent Benesse Prize having taken place on 15 October 2022, South Korean artist Haegue Yang, who was conferred the 13th edition of this award, has sonic sculptures presented here for audiences to encounter.

Conceived as exploratory spaces for audiences to wander, rest and converse, SB2022 takes place in a variety of venues beyond Tanjong Pagar Distripark and traditional gallery settings. Everyday spaces like regional libraries, Yan Kit Playfield, International Plaza and the iconic Singapore Flyer are some of the multiple locations visitors to the Biennale can experience art.

Additionally, No. 22 Orchard Road, part of the Temasek Shophouse extension, will open from December 2022. Audiences can look forward to experiencing Natasha at this location through artistic practices that put the artists' local communities at the core of the project, and works which invite more personal encounters.

Natasha takes audiences past Singapore's coastline to the Southern Islands with the support of the Sentosa Development Corporation and the Singapore Land Authority. These islands provide a space for reflection, imagination, and projection while serving as a potent site for art, artists, and the public to gather in lived encounters. Audiences can encounter six artistic projects that engage with our relationship to nature, social practices and myths.

The main event for SB2022 will run from 16 October 2022 to 19 March 2023. More information on ticketing can be found on SB2022's website . Join the conversation on Facebook and Instagram . Assets may be downloaded at .

The Singapore Biennale was established in 2006 as the country's pre-eminent platform for international dialogue in contemporary art. It presents and reflects the vigour of artistic practices in Singapore and the region within a global context, and fosters productive collaborations and deep engagement with artists, arts organisations, and the international arts community.

The Singapore Biennale cultivates public engagement with contemporary art through a period of concerted activities. It complements achievements in other areas of arts and culture, collectively enhancing Singapore's international profile as a vibrant city in which to live, work and play.

