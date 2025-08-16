National Aari Workers Day Officially Declared – March 9 to Honour India’s Aari Artisans

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 13: In a historic step towards recognising India's traditional artisans, March 9 has been officially declared as National Aari Workers Day – A Special Day for Special Hands. The announcement was made during the 2nd International Aari Workers Conference – 2025, held at the ACS Convention Centre, Bangalore, under the leadership of the Indian Aari Workers Federation (IAWF).

The date holds deep significance — the 1st International Aari Workers Conference was successfully conducted on March 9, marking the first-ever global gathering dedicated exclusively to Aari workers. In honour of this milestone, March 9 has now been enshrined as National Aari Workers Day, creating a permanent annual occasion to celebrate the artistry, resilience, and contribution of Aari artisans.

A Federation Nearing 1 Lakh Members

The Indian Aari Workers Federation, founded and led by Dr. Aravind Lakshminarayanan (National President), is on the verge of crossing an extraordinary milestone — 1,00,000 members across India and abroad. In just a short span, IAWF has grown into the world's first and largest federation for Aari workers, giving them a united voice, structured support, and national-level recognition.

Why National Aari Workers Day Matters

The declaration of this day serves multiple purposes:

● Honour the Craft – Recognising Aari embroidery as a treasured part of India's cultural heritage.

● Empower the Workers – Highlighting the role of Aari artisans, most of whom are women, in sustaining livelihoods and preserving tradition.

● Preserve the Legacy – Encouraging the younger generation to learn, practice, and innovate in this ancient art form.

● Promote Economic Growth – Boosting opportunities through skill training, certification, and national-level exhibitions.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Aravind Lakshminarayanan said: “March 9 is no longer just a date in history — it is a national celebration of dignity, skill, and heritage. From the 1st International Aari Workers Conference to this declaration, our movement has grown beyond expectations. With nearly one lakh members, we are proving that Aari workers deserve not just recognition, but also a central role in India's cultural and economic progress.”

A National and Global Recognition

The launch was witnessed by dignitaries from India and South Korea, senior officials from Nobel World Records and Oscars Book of Records, and leaders from fashion, culture, and social empowerment sectors. The event saw the unveiling of the National Aari Workers Day emblem and the promotion of the official hashtag #NationalAariWorkersDay across media platforms.

About the Indian Aari Workers Federation (IAWF)

The IAWF is committed to the growth and recognition of Aari artisans through skill development programs, employment-linked certification, institutional accreditation, and national conferences. With its rapid membership growth and international outreach, IAWF is shaping the future of Aari work as both a traditional art and a modern economic opportunity.

