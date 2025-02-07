National Book Trust India Introduces 'Vidya'--The New Face of Learning and Discovery

Mediawire

New Delhi [India], February 7: In a landmark collaboration set to transform how young minds engage with books and education, the National Book Trust India (NBT) and Warner Bros. Discovery have unveiled Vidya, a dynamic new mascot designed to inspire curiosity, foster creativity, and promote the joy of reading among children in India and beyond. As a key trade dress element for NBT, Vidya will serve as a recognizable symbol of learning, transcending geographical and cultural boundaries.

A Symbol of Learning and Exploration

Launched on India's 76th Republic Day, Vidya embodies curiosity, patriotism, humility, and kindness, resonating deeply with young learners. As a 'Reading Partner' for children, she will engage them through educational content, essential exam-time tips, and interactive storytelling, featured on Pogo, Cartoon Network, and Discovery Kids.

A Strategic Alliance for Education

This initiative aligns with India's National Education Policy, which emphasizes innovative and engaging learning experiences. Through Vidya, NBT aims to nurture critical thinking, ignite a passion for reading, and enhance learning outcomes for students nationwide.

Yuvraj Malik, Director of the National Book Trust, expressed his enthusiasm, stating:

"With Vidya, we aim to make books more accessible and learning more enjoyable for children. This initiative will not only inspire young minds but also empower them with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in an interconnected world."

Strengthening Digital Learning with Rashtriya e-Pustakalaya

Beyond television, Vidya will play a key role in promoting the Rashtriya e-Pustakalaya appa digital initiative by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education. This platform provides quality digital books across multiple genres, languages, and academic levels, ensuring universal access to learning materials anytime, anywhere.

A Grand Debut at the New Delhi World Book Fair 2025

Vidya's launch coincides with the highly anticipated New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) 2025, set to take place from February 1st to 9th at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. As one of the world's leading literary events, NDWBF will continue the Republic@75 theme, celebrating India's rich literary heritage and forward-thinking educational initiatives.

Tanaz Mehta, Executive Director of Advertising Revenues, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery, emphasized the significance of this collaboration, stating:

"We are proud to support the National Book Trust and New Delhi World Book Fair, both of which play a crucial role in promoting knowledge and literature. Through Vidya, we hope to ignite a passion for discovery and make the magic of learning come alive for children across India."

Paving the Way for an Enlightened Generation

With Vidya leading the charge, the collaboration between NBT and Warner Bros. Discovery aims to revolutionize education through storytelling, technology, and innovative learning resources. By making books more accessible and learning more engaging, this initiative aspires to cultivate lifelong learners and empowered citizens who will contribute to India's progress.

As Vidya embarks on her journey to become every child's trusted reading companion, she represents a bold step toward making education a joyful and transformative experience for future generations.

