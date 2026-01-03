National Champion: KSFE Sweeps National Business Awards, Sets Sight on 10 Million Customers Following Rs. 1 Trillion Milestone

NewsVoir

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 3: Following its historic achievement as the first Miscellaneous Non-Banking Company (MNBC) in India to cross the Rs. 1 Lakh Crore ($12 Billion+) business turnover mark, Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE) has started 2026 on a high note by securing top honors at the 7th Business World Emerging Business Awards.

Recognized nationally for Excellence in MSME Financing and Leadership in Financial Inclusion, KSFE is now pivoting from a regional powerhouse to a national pillar of trusted finance.

"The achievement of KSFE is not just a success for Kerala, but a resilient model for the entire country. At a time when many financial institutions have faltered due to policy flaws, KSFE has proven that a public sector entity, rooted in transparency and public trust, can become a national leader in the financial sector," stated Kerala Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal.

The "Mission One Crore" Surge

Entering 2026, KSFE has officially activated "Mission One Crore." With a current base of 6 million customers, the institution is aggressively expanding its digital footprint and physical presence to reach 10 million customers across India.

Why KSFE is Winning the Trust War:

* While the private NBFC sector faces volatility, KSFE's "State-Backed" model has become a safe haven for Non Resident Keralalits

* Hyper-Growth: Business volume doubled from Rs. 50,000 Cr to Rs. 100,000 Cr in just 48 months.

* Fiscal Strength: A net profit of Rs. 512 Crore (FY24-25) with Rs. 8,925 Crore in fixed deposits safely held in the state treasury.

* Social Impact: Unlike private lenders, KSFE returned Rs. 504 Crore to the public through interest waivers and contributed Rs. 920 Crore to state development projects.

Innovation for the New-Age Indian

The 2026 strategy is anchored by two flagship initiatives:

The Fraternity Fund: Rebranding the traditional "Chitty" for Gen Z and Millennials as a peer-to-peer savings-cum-credit tool for high-end education and home-building.

Digital First: The KSFE Power App is now processing thousands of transactions daily from the Malayali diaspora and young professionals in metros like Bangalore, Mumbai, and Delhi.

"KSFE is no longer a Kerala-only secret. We are India's answer to sustainable, ethical finance. Our win at the BW Emerging Business Awards proves that our model of 'People over Profits' is what India wants in 2026," says Dr. S. K. Sanil, Managing Director, KSFE.

KSFE is a 100% Kerala Government-owned financial institution. Since 1969, it has provided a transparent and secure alternative to private money lenders, now operating 683 branches with a business volume exceeding Rs. 1 Trillion.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor