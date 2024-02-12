National Designer Awards 2023: Rashmi Khanna Oberoi, Best Innovative City Designer of the Year from Pilibhit

Ambala (Haryana) [India], February 12: Ambala born Rashmi Khanna Oberoi has carved her name in the fashion industry, winning the prestigious Best Innovative City Designer of the Year award at the National Designer Awards 2023. The creative mind behind Poshak Boutique Fashion, Rashmi’s journey is not just about fashion; it’s a tale of resilience, determination, and the pursuit of dreams.

Rashmi Khanna Oberoi, the recipient of the esteemed Best Innovative City Designer of the Year award at the National Designer Awards 2023, hails from Ambala, Haryana. As the creative force behind Poshak Boutique Fashion, she embarked on her entrepreneurial journey in January 2008. Setting up shop in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, Rashmi’s vision and commitment to innovative city-centric designs have earned her widespread acclaim in the fashion industry. Her unique designs and business acumen showcase a remarkable fusion of creativity and strategic entrepreneurship, marking her as a distinguished figure in the world of fashion.

Rashmi Khanna Oberoi’s journey to success is a testament to her strength and determination. Married at a young age, she faced significant challenges in her marital life. Despite enduring mental and physical torture, Rashmi stood strong. Her decision to bring a child into the world marked a turning point, albeit temporarily.

After facing further challenges, including the loss of a child and continued mistreatment, Rashmi found herself in an environment where she was not allowed to spend money on her own children. Determined to change her circumstances, she decided to embark on a journey of self-reliance.

In January 2008, Rashmi Khanna Oberoi opened the doors to Poshak Boutique Fashion in Pilibhit. Starting with a small shop, Rashmi navigated the challenges of managing both her business and her household, single-handedly shouldering the responsibilities. Her husband, seemingly indifferent, offered little support.

Rashmi’s strength lies not only in her ability to overcome personal challenges but also in her dedication to her customers. She is not just a business owner but a symbol of strength and resilience. Her journey is an inspiration to many who face adversity.

Rashmi acknowledges the unwavering support of friends, some people, and, most importantly, her children who stood by her through thick and thin. While she may not be a brand, she is undoubtedly a strong and struggling woman with a mission to satisfy her customers and contribute to the world of fashion.

A Thank You to WDF:

Rashmi expresses her gratitude to the World Designing Forum (WDF) for providing a platform for progress. The recognition at the National Designer Awards 2023 is not just a celebration of her talent but also a testament to the opportunities that organizations like WDF bring to aspiring designers.

Rashmi Khanna Oberoi is not just a designer; she is a symbol of empowerment, determination, and the unwavering spirit to chase dreams against all odds. Her journey continues to inspire many, and her story is a testament to the transformative power of resilience and self-belief.

