"National Doctors Day 2025" Highlights Mental Health Crisis Among India's Medical Professionals

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30: On National Doctors' Day, the spotlight turns not just to those who heal the nation, but to the urgent question few dare to ask: Who heals the healers?

This year's theme, "Caring for Caregivers," could not be more timely. Across India, thousands of doctors, especially junior and resident medical professionals, continue to grapple with unrelenting work hours, mounting emotional pressure, and mental health crisesmany in silence.

According to RTI data from the National Medical Commission, between 2018 and 2023, 119 medical students in India died by suicide58 of them were postgraduate students. That amounts to nearly one suicide every 15 days, signaling not isolated tragedies, but a systemic emergency.

A 2024 survey conducted by the National Medical Commission found that nearly 1 in 3 postgraduate students had experienced suicidal ideation. Over 10% had formulated a plan, and close to 5% had attempted suicide in the preceding year. June 2025 alone saw multiple reports of resident doctors ending their lives, often found in hostel rooms, leaving behind shocked families and unanswered questions.

Behind the statistics lie harrowing storiesof young doctors clocking 36-hour shifts without rest, facing emotionally charged cases with little support, and returning to hostile or indifferent institutional environments. An IMA-Goa study found that 42% of doctors in the state exhibited symptoms of burnout, while 12-15% admitted to risky alcohol use20% of them citing stress as the reason.

While some doctors have taken to social media to share their personal battles, calling for reforms and empathy, experts say far more structured support is needed on the ground. The stigma surrounding mental health remains a formidable barrier. For many in the medical fraternity, seeking psychiatric help still carries the fear of being labelled "unfit" or "weak."

Dr. Anjalika Atrey, a Mumbai-based Consultant Psychiatrist, is among those working actively to bridge this gap. With specialisation in trauma, caregiver burnout, and psychiatric intervention for high-stress professionals, Dr. Atrey offers confidential and evidence-based care tailored specifically for doctors. Her clinical practice provides diagnosis and management of depression, anxiety, PTSD, and burnout, along with therapy and crisis planning.

"Even the strongest hands that hold the scalpel can tremble in silence. Seeking help doesn't make you less of a doctorit makes you human," says Dr. Atrey.

She emphasizes that psychiatric medication, often misunderstood in medical circles, is a validated and sometimes life-saving tooljust as antibiotics are for infections. Her clinic focuses on tailored pharmacological treatment, stress regulation therapies, and suicide prevention strategiesoffering a safe space where caregivers can be cared for.

National Doctor's Day, celebrated annually on July 1 to honor Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, has traditionally been marked by speeches, ceremonies, and expressions of gratitude. But experts argue that this year must go beyond symbolism.

Policy recommendations from the medical community include:

* Confidential and stigma-free mental health services for medical professionals

* Work-hour regulations and safer shift structures in hospitals

* Mental health screening as part of routine professional support systems

* Anti-bullying frameworks and inclusive institutional cultures for resident doctors

The public, too, plays a role. With rising incidents of violence against healthcare workers, a shift in public perceptionone that views doctors not as superhuman, but as humanis essential. Respect, empathy, and support can go a long way in creating a safer environment for those who serve on the frontlines of healthcare.

As India reflects on the sacrifices made by its healthcare heroes, National Doctors' Day 2025 serves as a call to action. The cost of inaction is far too high. For a system that saves millions of lives, it is time to ensure it doesn't lose its own to silence, stigma, and neglect.

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available. Call +91 8108823569, email happinessbeyondwords@gmail.com, or visit www.thepsychiatrist.in for confidential support.

