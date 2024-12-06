National Education Conference and Awards 2025- Paving the Path to a Viksit Bharat 2047 by Guidance Forever

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 6: Guidance Forever, in proud collaboration with IAMA, MDS Indocan, and B2B Market Media - The Founder Media.com, is set to host the National Education Conference & Awards 2025, a transformative event designed to bring together India's leading educational brands, policymakers, and visionaries. Scheduled for 21st of January at The Constitution Club, New Delhi, this monumental gathering will center on the theme: "Education's Role in Building a Viksit Bharat by 2047."

Event Highlights

As India marches towards the ambitious goal of becoming a developed nationViksit Bharatby its centenary of independence in 2047, the role of education emerges as a cornerstone of this vision. The National Education Conference & Awards 2025 aims to serve as a platform to:

* Deliberate on the Roadmap: Engage in meaningful discussions about how the education sector can fuel India's transformation into a global powerhouse.

* Foster Collaboration: Unite government leaders, academic institutions, and corporate stakeholders to align strategies.

* Define Contributions: Highlight actionable steps and commitments from the education community toward achieving the vision of a developed India.

Focus Areas of Discussion

* Technology Integration: How digital transformation and AI can elevate learning standards.

* Vocational and Skill Development: Bridging the gap between academia and industry needs.

* Policy Frameworks: Exploring reforms needed to make education accessible, inclusive, and futuristic.

* Global Competitiveness: Strategies for enhancing India's global standing in education and research.

* Cultural and Value-based Education: Preserving India's heritage while embracing modernity.

Theme:

"Education as the Catalyst for Viksit Bharat by 2047"

The conference will explore how the education sector can act as a springboard for innovation, economic growth, and social empowerment. Visionaries will deliberate on creating an ecosystem that nurtures global citizens equipped to lead and contribute to India's development goals.

Partners Driving the Vision

This event is supported by esteemed partners who share the mission of bringing together trailblazers to inspire change:

* IAMA: A leading organization committed to fostering academic excellence.

* MDS Indocan: A key player in advancing international collaboration in education and skill development.

* B2B Market Media - The Founder Media.com: A premier media partner amplifying voices shaping the future.

Awards to Celebrate Excellence: Recognizing the pioneers of change, the event will feature a prestigious awards ceremony honoring individuals and institutions in various categories.

Why Attend?

* Collaborate with key stakeholders shaping the education sector.

* Gain insights into future-ready education strategies.

* Celebrate and draw inspiration from trailblazers in the field.

* Contribute to crafting the blueprint for a Viksit Bharat.

Distinguished Speakers and Visionaries

Expect thought-provoking keynotes and panels featuring influential leaders from academia, industry, and governance.

Be a Part of This Historic Moment

The National Education Conference & Awards 2025 is more than an eventit's a movement to align the collective might of India's education community with the country's developmental aspirations.

Join us to discuss, deliberate, and design the future of education for a Viksit Bharat.

For more details, visit https://www.guidanceforever.org/national-education-conference/

Or contact us at vp@guidanceforever.org / ceo@guidanceforever.org

About Guidance Forever

Guidance Forever is a research driven organization and is dedicated to helping students unlock their potential through personalised career counselling. We also partner with educational institutions to stay ahead of industry trends and evolving market demands, ensuring they offer future-focused education. Our in-depth research provides regular updates on market trends and emerging skills, helping institutions integrate new technologies and competencies into their programs. We create a supportive network that connects students, institutions and the industry, fostering learning and informed decision-making for their futures.

For award details also contact at http://www.prpanda.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor