Direct Business wrapped up their Exclusive summit on the direct selling industry: "National Entrepreneurship Summit & Awards in Direct Selling - 2022."

National Entrepreneurship Summit & Awards in Direct Selling was created by Direct Business in association with Metkonnect & MyGoalBook.in, Which resulted in an evening filled with personalities speaking, discussing, empowering direct sellers, and honouring them for their contributions to the direct selling industry.

Direct Business is the brainchild of three professionals, founder of Direct business Sushil Kumar, Co-founders Ram Patil & Dadaso Ghare who have devoted themselves to the betterment of all direct sellers across India, and that is how the Idea of this event was crafted.

The event was held on 4th December 2022, at ITC fortune, Vashi, Navi Mumbai, and supported by more than 15 prominent direct-selling companies. It saw the participation of more than 150 top leaders across the country, prominent personalities, a few government officials, motivational speakers, and more.

Keynote Speeches to Uplift the Crowd's Spirit

The event began with the ritual of lighting with key personalities like Vice President of Vestige Marketing Aseem Nath Tripathi, Alok Pandey Vice President of Mi lifestyle, AN Srikant (Regional Manager, Mi lifestyle), Dr Surender Vats, Co-founder of Direct Business, Ram Patil & Dadaso Ghare, Prof. Namdevrao Jadhav, Jyotiram Durunde from Pamosa international and Lalit Harode. The event proceeded with energetic keynote speeches by dynamic speakers. Sushil Kumar, Founder of "Direct Business" who was the first keynote speaker, grabbed the crowd's attention and laid emphasis on "CLARITY IS BASIC". This was proceeded by Prof. Namdevrao Jadhav, who taught us how we can implement the values of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in our business for growth and stability, and inspirational talk by our Guest Of Honour Dr Radhakrishnan Pillai, who weighed in their thoughts about Chanakya's wisdom of word.

Panel Discussion

A panel discussion on the " Roll of Direct Selling industry in the Growth of Indian Economy " and "Challenges Faced by Direct Selling Industry " was held and witnessed the participation of Dr Surender vats (From Chat With Surender vats), Dr Jyotiram Durunde (Sales Director- PAMOSA International), Rajesh Yadav (Key Leader -MI Lifestyle Marketing), and Nilesh Patrawala (Key Leader - Vestige Marketing), which was moderated by our dynamic technocrat Sanjay Khirsanv (Founder - FIDSI) and founder of Direct Business Sushil Kumar, This discussion was focused on growth and challenges and how direct sellers move forward step by step in their journey of entrepreneurship. It was an extremely important discussion owing to the fact that more and more direct sellers are becoming a part of the business world.

Awards to Appreciate Everyone's Achievements and Efforts

Lalit Harode, Joint Controller of Metrology, Namdevrao Jadhav, a renowned Author and Speaker, and Dr Radhakrishnan Pillai, known for his ideology of Chanakya's Business wisdom, joined the event as the Guest Of Honour and addressed the crowd by talking about what They have learned being an entrepreneur in the world of entrepreneurship. They also spoke about how direct sellers have struggled for basic rights and have come a long way. All of us as a society should thrive to give them the opportunities that they deserve.

While we talk about the award ceremony, in the Luxury category 2 companies and 3 leaders grabbed the prestigious awards where "Vestige Marketing Pvt. Ltd" was awarded the "Lifetime Achievement Award". Mi Lifestyle Marketing Pvt. Ltd. received the Most Valuable Company of the Year" award, Dipal & Nilesh Patrawala Vestig ), won the " Global Leader of the Year" title, Rajesh Yadav (Mi Lifestyle ) won the "Most Valuable Leader of the Year" and Dr Jyotiram Durunde from Pamosa International was awarded "Network Ratna".

In the second round of the award ceremony, in the premium category, D.H. Kadam (From Mi Lifestyle) won the "Out Standing Leader of the Year" award. Dr Nitin Gohil (From Keva), won the "Best Success Story of the Year", Simon Davidson (from FLP) was the "Iconic Leader of the Year", and Premnath Shinde (from PS Smart vision) was the "Rising Star of the Year". Satish Mali (From DNR Shopping) was titled the " Most Trusted Brand of the Year", and Ulhas Patil (From WinWay) titled the " Start-up of the Year", Unibiz Multi Trade Pvt. Ltd was awarded Dynamic company of the year, Anand Bajpai & Afreen Memon ( From IMC ) was Star of Direct Selling, Sampurna Chaudhary (From AWPL)- Excellence in Direct Selling, Atish Chaudhary (From Pro Veda )- Young Direct Seller of the year, Leena Khandelwal (From Vestige)- Female Direct seller of The year. D. Subhash was awarded Iconic Education & Support System, Amit Aiya with Wealth Manager of Direct Selling Industry, and Sanjay Khinvsara (From FIDSI) was honoured with Most Valuable Asset in Direct Selling Industry.

Special recognition was given to Surender Vats for his invaluable contribution to the direct selling industry, we honoured him with "Voice of Direct selling industry". A well-known social worker Praveen More was facilitated for their contribution to society and Dr Meenu Bhosale was facilitated for their social contribution.

There's no denying that direct sellers strive and hustle relentlessly to knock on the door of success. Building a business from the ground up takes sweat, effort, sleepless nights, and numerous days of brainstorming. This event successfully recognized and appreciated the efforts that direct sellers put in the world of business and also generally in life.

