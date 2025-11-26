National Finance Olympiad (NFO) Strengthens Early Financial Literacy with a New Range of Personal Finance Handbooks for Grades 1-5

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 26: The National Finance Olympiad (NFO), India's largest and most impactful financial literacy programme for students in Grades 6 to 12, has now extended its mission to younger learners with the launch of a new range of Personal Finance Handbooks for Grades 1 to 5. This initiative aims to nurture financial confidence, curiosity and awareness from an early age, helping children develop essential life skills in managing money.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), India's financial literacy rate stands at just 27%, compared to 71% in Nordic countries such as Norway, Denmark and Sweden. Experts attribute the Nordic region's success to introducing money management concepts early, helping students build essential financial skills from a young age.

Recognising this gap and the need for early financial education, the Personal Finance Handbooks for Grades 1 to 5 are created. Each book is thoughtfully designed with colourful illustrations, engaging characters, relatable examples and hands-on activities that make complex financial ideas simple and enjoyable to learn.

In addition, a Parent-Child Activity Booklet has been introduced for Grades 1-2 that encourages fun, interactive learning and quality family time - all at once. The age-appropriate content throughout the books introduces children to fundamental money concepts such as the value of money, needs versus wants, saving and spending wisely and setting small financial goals.

"Financial education is often seen as something meant for adults, but its foundation should be laid much earlier. That is why introducing children to money concepts from a young age helps them understand the value of earning, saving, and spending wisely," said Mitul Mehta, Co-founder of the National Finance Olympiad (NFO).

Shiv Bidani, fellow Co-founder of the National Finance Olympiad, said, "Early exposure builds confidence, encourages goal-setting and fosters responsible habits that last a lifetime - ultimately shaping financially informed and independent adults."

Building on this vision and commitment to early financial education, the Personal Finance Handbooks for Grades 1-5 are now available on the website of the National Finance Olympiad. With this launch, NFO creates a new benchmark in the academic landscape and continues its mission to make financial literacy an integral part of every child's learning journey.

About NFO

The National Finance Olympiad (NFO) is India's largest and most impactful financial literacy program dedicated to students from Grades 5 to 12. Founded with the vision of making financial education accessible, relevant, and practical, NFO equips young learners with essential money management skills to navigate the increasingly complex financial world. With a footprint spanning over 500+ educational institutions across 100+ cities, NFO has rapidly become the preferred platform for introducing school students to a structured financial education curriculum. It aligns closely with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, supporting India's broader goals of enhancing life skills among students. The NFO program is backed by an advisory panel of eminent finance professionals and academicians, including IIM professors and industry leaders, ensuring academic rigour and relevance.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor