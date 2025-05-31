National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) Honoured with Udyog Vikas Award

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31: National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) was honoured with the Udyog Vikas Award during the Udyog Vikas event organised by Janmabhumi Daily, a leading news daily in the state of Kerala. The event was graced by the presence of the Minister of State for Heavy Industries, Public Enterprises, and Steel, Shri Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma who highlighted the Union Government's steadfast commitment to developing state-of-the-art Greenfield Industrial Smart Cities across India.

During his address, Shri Varma lauded the transformational potential of the Integrated Manufacturing Cluster (IMC) at Palakkad, stating that the project is poised to reshape the infrastructure and industrial landscape of Kerala and the broader southern region of the country.

The event also featured a technical session focusing on the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme, providing in-depth insights into the strategic vision, planning, and progress of the upcoming Palakkad Industrial Smart City. A dedicated session by NICDC Logistics Data Services Ltd. (NLDSL) further elaborated on the innovative digital solutions being deployed through the Logistics Data Bank (LDB) and Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP).

The Palakkad Industrial Smart City, spanning 1,710 acres across Pudussery Central, Pudussery West, and Kannambra, represents a major milestone in Kerala's industrial development. Strategically located 21 km from Palakkad city, 120 km from Cochin, and 50 km from Coimbatore, the project offers seamless interstate connectivity and significant logistical advantages, positioning it as a key industrial gateway for South India. With robust multi-modal connectivity via road, rail, and air, the city is designed to attract high-quality investments and drive regional employment and innovation.

Key project milestones include:

1. 81% of required land already in possession.

2. Environmental clearances for all land parcels granted on January 01, 2025.

3. Letter of Award issued to Project Management and Construction Consultant.

4. Finalization of EPC tender documents in progress.

The event also showcased NLDSL's contributions to transforming India's logistics ecosystem. Since its inception in September 2022, ULIP has integrated 43 systems from 11 ministries, connected through 129 APIs and more than 1,800 data fields, empowering over 1,300 registered companies and enabling more than 100 crore API transactions. This technology-driven platform exemplifies Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision for a unified, efficient, and transparent logistics network in India.

NICDC's recognition at the Udyog Vikas event underlines its vital role in catalyzing India's industrial transformation and enhancing the country's competitiveness in the global manufacturing and logistics arena.

