National Institute for Industrial Training Offering Best Engineering Internship 2024 on Sales Force, MuleSoft, Cloud, DevOps

New Delhi [India], March 8: National Institute for Industrial Training One Premier Organization with Non-Profit Status Registered Under Government of West Bengal. Empanelled Under NITI AAYOG Govt. of India, Ministry of Women & Child Development Govt. of India, Ministry of Tribal Affairs Govt. of India, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment Govt. of India, MSME Govt. of India.

National Institute for Industrial Training Run & Managed By: All India Eminent Faculty Council of Engineering, Management & Technology & Indian Engineering Teachers Association.

National Institute for Industrial Training Offering Best Engineering & Management Internship. National Institute for Industrial Training Offering Certified IT Associate Credentials in Association with Wiki Certifications Academy, New York on Various Categories. National Institute for Industrial Training Also Associated with AI University, Montana, JavaScript University, Arizona, Bing Bot School, Chicago, React University, Florida and Many More.

National Institute for Industrial Training and All India Eminent Faculty Council of Engineering, Management & Technology Formally Signed MoU in Association Techno International Batanagar & Saheed Anurup Chandra Mahavidyalaya for Skill Enhancement Program for Students as well as faculty. On This Occasion Sayantan Chakraborty , Chairman of National Institute for Industrial Congratulates Prof. (Dr.) Santanu Kumar Sen Principal of Saheed Anurup Chandra Mahavidyalaya and Dr. Ratikanta Sahoo, Director Techno International Batanagar ; Dr. Ashok Kumar Naskar, Principal Techno International Batanagar, Subhankar Guha, H.O.D CSE, Dr.Debabrata Roy Senior Faculty Member & Academic Convenor & Vice President IIC Cell, Techno International Batanagar for this collaborations.

National Institute for Industrial Training Offering Internship on Sales Force AI Driven CRM, MuleSoft, Cyber Intelligence, Business Intelligence, Full Stack Web Development, JAM Stack Web Development Many More with International Credentials from AI University, Montana, JavaScript University, Arizona Option to Work with Fortune 5000 Companies.

National Institute for Industrial Training Conducted (in January-February 2024) Value Added Training Program on Advanced Python with Data Visualizations for Meghnad Saha Institute of Technology, Machine Learning using Python for Techno International New Town, Web Development for Meghnad Saha Institute of Technology. National Institute for Industrial Training Also Conducting Final Year Project for Guru Nanak Institute of Technology (JIS Group), Cloud Computing Training for Haldia Institute of Technology Students.

National Institute for Industrial Training Affiliated to All India Eminent Faculty Council of Engineering, Management & Technology Conducting Best Engineering Internship 2024 on Sales Force, MuleSoft, Service Now with Online - Offline & Hybrid Mode from 10th March 2024.

National Institute for Industrial Training will Conduct "Certified IT Associate" Examination and Students will receive the credentials from Wiki Certifications and Credentials Academy, New York.

National Institute for Industrial Training (Empanelled Under NITI AAYOG Govt. of India) Empanelled Organization with AICTE Internship Portal.

For Internship Support / MoU Please Join National Institute for Industrial Training Official Page www.industrialtraining.wiki or Email Us: support@industrialtraining.wiki.

