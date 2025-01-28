National Pediatrician Day: Experts Insights on Importance of Timely Vaccination for Children's Health

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 28: On National Pediatrician Day, we celebrate the dedicated paediatricians who are at the forefront of ensuring the health and well-being of children. These healthcare professionals play a crucial role not just in treating illnesses but in guiding parents on preventive health measures, with vaccination being one of the most effective tools in protecting young lives. In this article, paediatricians share their expert insights on why timely vaccinations are essential for safeguarding children's health, preventing preventable diseases, and promoting long-term wellness.

Dr Venugopal Reddy I, Medical Director and Consultant Pediatrician - Ovum Hospital, Bangalore

On National Pediatrician Day, we honour the unwavering dedication of paediatricians who play a vital role in shaping a healthier future for children. One of their most impactful contributions is promoting timely vaccinations, which protect children from deadly diseases like polio, measles, and whooping cough. Vaccines not only safeguard the individual child but also create a protective shield for entire communities.

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the crucial role of vaccines in global health crises, yet vaccine hesitancy and misinformation continue to pose challenges. Paediatricians are key in combating these issues by educating parents and advocating for scientifically backed immunisation practices.

Timely immunisation is essential to protect children when they are most vulnerable. Delayed or missed vaccines can lead to severe health complications. Paediatricians work tirelessly to ensure every child, regardless of background, has access to life-saving vaccines. On this day, let's recognise the critical role vaccines play in giving children a healthy start.

Dr Sanjay D Swamy, MBBS, DNB (Paediatrics), FPCC (IAP), FPIC (UK) Consultant Paediatrician and Intensivist, Cloudnine Hospital, Bangalore

Dr Sanjay D. Swamy, a seasoned Pediatrician and Pediatric Intensive Care Specialist emphasize that vaccination is one of the most powerful tools we have in safeguarding the health and future of our children. On the occasion of National Pediatrician Day, he highlights the importance of timely immunisation in protecting children from life-threatening illnesses and strengthening their immune systems, ensuring they grow up healthier and more resilient. Parents often ask, 'Why is it so important to stick to the vaccination schedule?' His answer is simple: every vaccine is timed to provide the maximum protection when children are most vulnerable to specific diseases.

Having witnessed firsthand the difference timely vaccinations can makenot just in preventing illness but also in reducing the need for critical care interventionsDr. Swamy urges parents to trust the science, follow the schedule, and consult their paediatrician for guidance. 'Together, we can give our children the best start in life by prioritising their health through vaccinations,' he says.

Dr Sachinder Jain Nawal, MBBS, DCH, MD, Pediatric, DM (chest + Resp), International Postgraduate, Pediatric Certification, Consultant at Sunrise Hospital and Arihant Hospital, Gurugram

Vaccination is one of the greatest achievements of modern medicine," says Dr Sachinder Jain Nawal, an experienced Pediatrician and Pediatric specialist. "It plays a crucial role in safeguarding the health and well-being of children by providing immunity against life-threatening diseases like polio, measles, diphtheria, and more. Timely immunisation not only protects your child but also helps in creating herd immunity, which is vital to shielding the community at large."

Dr Nawal emphasizes the importance of adhering to the vaccination schedule recommended by pediatric health experts. "Delaying or missing vaccines increases the risk of exposure to preventable diseases. Vaccines are carefully tested and monitored to ensure their safety and efficacy, so parents should feel confident in the protection they offer. Timely vaccination is a gift that ensures your child's healthy future and contributes to a disease-free society."

Dr Nawal encourages parents to consult their paediatrician to stay updated on their child's immunisation needs.

Dr Gunda Srinivas, Consultant Pediatric Emergency & Pediatrics at Aster RV Hospital, JP Nagar, Bangalore

On this National Pediatrician Day, it's essential to highlight six key reasons why timely vaccination is crucial for your child. First, vaccines protect against deadly diseases, having eradicated smallpox and bringing polio close to eradication. The success of the COVID-19 vaccine further underscores its life-saving importance. Second, vaccines strengthen your child's immune system, helping them fight infections and prevent severe illnesses. Third, vaccinating your child helps prevent the spread of diseases, protect others, and build herd immunity. The annual flu vaccination is also vital for reducing complications during flu season. Vaccines undergo rigorous testing to ensure their safety, with side effects typically mild and temporary. Lastly, it's important to stay informed and trust paediatricians and health authorities for accurate vaccine guidance, avoiding misinformation. Just as helmets and seat belts protect us in accidents, timely vaccinations prepare the body to fight diseases, ensuring your child's health and a safer, healthier community for all.

Dr Naveen Chettupalli, MBBS, DNB - Paediatrics Pediatrician - Consultant Pediatrician & Managing Director at Sravani Hospital, Hyderabad

Vaccination is one of the most important steps in protecting a child's health," says Dr Naveen Chettupalli, a paediatrician who is committed to promoting child well-being. "Not only do timely immunisations protect children from life-threatening diseases such as measles, polio, and whooping cough, but they also help to create a healthier community by preventing outbreaks." Vaccines are an effective tool for breaking the chain of infection and ensuring that every child has an equal opportunity at a healthy future."

Dr Chettupalli emphasises the importance of parents following their paediatrician's vaccination schedules. "Delaying or skipping vaccinations can put children at unnecessary risk and reduce the effectiveness of herd immunity," he says. "As paediatricians, it's our responsibility to educate parents about the importance of immunisation and to address their concerns with empathy and evidence-based information.

Sreenath S Manikanti, MD, DCH (London), MRCPCH (UK), PGPN (USA), IPPN (AUS), Lead Consultant, Pediatrics & Neonatology, Kauvery Hospital, E city, Bangalore

Prevention is 100% better than the cure. Vaccination is one of the most vital tools we have to ensure a healthy future for our children," emphasises Dr. Sreenath Manikanti, a renowned paediatrician from Bangalore, who is dedicated to child health and well-being. "Timely immunisation not only protects an individual child from potentially life-threatening diseases like measles, polio, and whooping cough but also safeguards entire communities by preventing outbreaks. Despite vaccination drives initiated by the Govt, still, we see outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases in our country putting the vulnerable population at risk".

Dr Sreenath Manikanti highlights that adhering to the vaccination schedule is crucial to ensuring maximum effectiveness. "Each vaccine is timed to coincide with the age when a child is most vulnerable to specific diseases. Delays or missed doses can leave gaps in protection, putting the child at unnecessary risk."

He also points out the broader societal impact of vaccinations. "By vaccinating our children on time, we contribute to building herd immunity, which protects those vulnerable who cannot be vaccinated due to medical conditions. It's an act of responsibility and loves not just for our children but for humanity.

Dr Anuja Bharti, MBBS, DNB (Pediatric), MIAP, PGPN (Boston), Certified in International Vaccine Trust Course Level 1., Consultant Pediatrician at Sunshine Child Care Clinic, Pune.

In the present era, where parents are over-caring for their kids, it is important to help them understand the need of vaccinations for their kids. It is one of the needed aspects of their life to protect them from unwanted infections and diseases. Yes, some vaccines might not be 100% effective, but they will definitely reduce the severity of illness by 100%. "Delayed or Catch Up vaccination is always better than "No" Vaccination. In my practice, I have come across many parents who feel if a vaccine is missed, we are helpless, and no option is available. I want to especially communicate to them that it is always better to get delayed vaccination (appropriate for age criteria) than no vaccination.

When parents are aware, they can do the best possible care by giving vaccines to their kids by a Pediatrician.

Dr Amit Chitaliya, MB, DCH, FPCC(Berlin), Lead Pediatric Intensive Care Specialist ,SGVP Holistic Hopsital & Director - Drkidz' Clinic, Ahmedabad

Timely vaccination is the cornerstone of preventive pediatric care, protecting children from life-threatening diseases and promoting long-term health. As a pediatrician specialized in Pediatric Medicine & Intensive care, I witness firsthand the significant impact of immunization in reducing child mortality and preventing complications from preventable diseases. Vaccines not only protect the individual child but also build herd immunity, safeguarding entire population.

It's essential to complete the full vaccination schedule, including guideline-based booster doses, to ensure lasting protection. Each dose is part of a critical package that strengthens immunity. Booster doses are equally important to maintain protection as children grow and immunity may wane over time. Optional vaccines are equally important against Hepatitis A , Typhoid and H1N1, as these provide additional protection against common yet some time severe illnesses, hence I urge all parents to talk to your pediatrician about the same and enquire are you missing any amongst those ?.

We see in fairly large number of teens who have missed their important vaccines. parents do forget to vaccinate their teens. There is a seperate set of vaccination guidelines for them. For children between the ages of 15 to 18, vaccines like the HPV and Tdap boosters are crucial for continued protection.

Delaying or skipping vaccinations can leave children vulnerable, undermining efforts to eliminate diseases like measles and polio. As there is nothing like a delay, you can always begin from where u have missed a shot of important vaccine. On this National Pediatrician Day, I urge every parent to stay informed and commit to their child's full vaccination schedule.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor