National Traders' Welfare Board reviews measures to strengthen retail trade sector

New Delhi [India], January 9 : The National Traders' Welfare Board (NTWB) on Friday reviewed a range of initiatives aimed at strengthening India's retail trade sector during its 8th meeting held at Vanijya Bhawan, New Delhi.

The meeting was chaired by NTWB Chairperson Sunil J. Singhi and attended by representatives of trade associations, States and Union Territories, along with ex-officio members from nine Union Ministries and Departments.

Joint Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Sanjiv, highlighted the critical role of the retail trade sector in the Indian economy and called for greater awareness of NTWB initiatives, including virtual interactive sessions. He noted that the Board's progress reflected effective coordination and a clear strategic vision.

During the meeting, Singhi informed members that representations received from trade bodies had been forwarded to the concerned Ministries and Departments for necessary action. He also sought suggestions to improve outreach and awareness of welfare schemes for traders.

The Chairperson briefed the Board on next-generation Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, stating that these measures have had a positive impact on both traders and consumers.

He referred to the nationwide traders-led "GST Bachat Utsav" campaign, describing it as a reflection of the trading community's support for GST reforms implemented under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He reiterated the government's commitment to simplifying procedures, reducing compliance burden, and improving infrastructure to create a more conducive business environment

The Board also emphasized the 'Vocal for Local' initiative to promote indigenous industries and locally made products. In this context, members discussed plans to take the 'Swadeshi Sankalp Daud' nationwide from January 12 to 23, encouraging citizens to adopt Swadeshi values in production and consumption.

Highlighting the need for digital transformation, the Chairperson urged small traders to leverage platforms such as the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to expand market access and boost income opportunities.

He stated that future policies would continue to focus on traders' welfare through capacity building, financial support, social security measures, improved market linkages, and transparent grievance redressal mechanisms.

