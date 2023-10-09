National Women Commission Chairperson Rekha Sharma honored with “Acharya Tulsi Karritva Award 2023” in Nandanvan, Mumbai

Awarded in the national convention of Mahila Mandal organized under the guidance of Shri Mahashraman, the eleventh Acharya of Terapanth Dharma Sangh.​​

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9: The “Acharya Tulsi Karritva Puraskar”, awarded every year in the presence of Acharya Shri Mahashraman Ji, the eleventh head of Terapanth Dharma Sangh, was awarded this year to Mrs. Rekha Sharma, Chairperson of the National Commission for Women. She was awarded in view of her services on the first day of the national convention of All India Terapanth Mahila Mandal, which started from 7 October 2023 in Nandanvan. Before Mrs. Rekha Sharma, personalities like Dr. Purnima Advani, Ms. Kiran Bedi, Mrs. Savitri Jindal, Mrs. Neelima Khaitan, Mrs. Anuradha Koirala, Mrs. Mridula Sinha and Mrs. Sumitra Mahajan have been awarded with “Acharya Tulsi Karritva Award”. After receiving the award, Mrs. Rekha Sharma visited Acharya Mahashraman ji, Sadhvi Pramukh, Sadhvi Varya and other saints and expressed her gratitude.

While conducting the award program, National President of Mahila Mandal, Neelam Sethia, while explaining about the award and selection, gave information related to the life and award of Anuvrata Adhyashasta Acharya Tulsi.

Mrs. Suraj ji Baradiya introduced Mrs. Rekha Sharma, Mrs. Suman ji Nahta read the citation, after which the All India Terapanth Mahila Mandal team presented a shawl and a memento. On this occasion, apart from National President Neelam Sethia, General Secretary Madhu Derasaria, outgoing General Secretary Taruna Bohra, Principal Trustee Pushpa ji Bengani, former director of “Acharya Tulsi Karritva Puraskar” Shayar ji Bengani and the entire team of Akhil Bharatiya Terapanth Mahila Mandal were present.

It is noteworthy that Mrs. Rekha Sharma has been working as the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women for the last 6 years. He was nominated twice consecutively for a three-year term. Mrs. Sharma’s spirit of service and efficient leadership is the best example of active contribution for the awakening of women’s society. Inspired by her awareness and hard work towards women empowerment, Akhil Bharatiya Terapanth Mahila Mandal honored her with its highest honor “Acharya Tulsi Karritva Award 2023”.

