Nation's households illuminated by Public Welfare Schemes on Diwali: PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi posted on X, "I am very satisfied that today every house in the country is illuminated with our public welfare schemes on the festival of Diwali. #VocalForLocal".

Emphasizing the broader landscape of welfare initiatives, the Indian government announced a multitude of schemes catering to diverse segments of society.

These programs span various domains and can either be Central or State-specific, or a combined effort between the Centre and the States.

The aim of these programs is to offer support and provisions to citizens, enhancing the standard of living and promoting socio-economic welfare across the nation.

The Prime Minister also made a strong pitch to citizens to champion the 'Vocal for Local' program and buy goods from local entrepreneurs.

"Indeed, let's make this Diwali about the hard work of 140 crore Indians. It is due to the creativity and relentless spirit of entrepreneurs that we can be #VocalForLocal and further India's progress. May this festival herald an Aatmanirbhar Bharat!" the PM posted on X in his response to Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw's post appreciating the Vocal for Local program.

The idea of the slogan vocal for local is to promote local industries and consume local wherever possible so that the long term

effects of an increase in demand can be used to develop the domestic industries and make them gradually self reliant.

This will help in the upscaling of production, and eventually, make India a manufacturing centre for the world. Vocal for local gives unequivocal importance to the domestic industries and the small-scale shops and stores.

The vocal for local movement can also be seen as an impetus to reawaken demand and hence, support the small and marginal domestic industries. The Prime Minister Modi also urged the citizens to share selfies with indigenous products on Namo App and make payments via UPI.

On October 24, adding to the sentiments, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described the government's welfare programs as the cornerstone of 'Ramrajya'.

This term, derived from ancient Hindu texts, signifies an idealistic, harmonious, and equitable society. The Chief Minister's comment underscores the significance of the combined effort and cooperation between central and state welfare plans.

As the nation celebrates the festival of lights, these government welfare schemes have become the source of illumination and hope, contributing to the sense of celebration and prosperity.

This acknowledgement by the PM exemplifies the magnitude and depth of the government's welfare schemes, illustrating their invaluable role in enhancing the lives of Indian citizens across the country.

