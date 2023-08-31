Nationwide Search Culminates: Deakin University Awards Vice-Chancellor's Meritorious 100% Scholarship to Ten Exceptional Indian Students

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], August 31: Ten meritorious Indian students — Advay Srivastava, Anjali Mishra, Arushi Shrivastava, Gaurya Singla, Manya Mahajan, Rishika Kapur, Shreshtha Sinha, Simranpreet Kaur Pannu, Sushmitha Singh, and Umang Khandelwal — have been recognised as recipients of Deakin Vice-Chancellor's Meritorious 100% Scholarship 2023. This announcement marks the culmination of a nation-wide search for meritorious students that kicked off earlier this year. The names of the winners were revealed during an exclusive 'Leaders of Tomorrow' episode, in collaboration with Deakin University, showcased on Times Now and Mirror Now.

Deakin University, a top 1% university worldwide and leading Australian higher education institution, reaffirmed its strong dedication to fostering ties with India during the landmark tenth year of the Deakin Vice-Chancellor's Meritorious 100% Scholarship (India) Program. Earlier this year, this initiative was expanded from its initial 4 beneficiaries to now include 10 exceptional students. Building on its legacy of transforming lives, the program has already benefited 36 accomplished Indian scholars. With the latest cohort of winners, this transformative initiative has now touched the lives of 46 outstanding individuals from India.

Professor Iain Martin, President and Vice-Chancellor of Deakin University, said "Congratulations to this year's scholarship recipients on their remarkable achievement. For nearly three decades, Deakin University's commitment to India and its students has been unwavering, further strengthened recently by a series of landmark initiatives. With the expansion of the Vice-Chancellor's Meritorious 100% Scholarship (India) Program this year and announcement of Deakin University's forthcoming campus in GIFT City, India, our bond is becoming even more profound."

After a meticulous screening process, 15 exceptional finalists were chosen out of a vast pool of students hailing from diverse regions of India. Subsequently, these finalists underwent a rigorous evaluation, encompassing a group discussion centered around the significance of sports in academics and the role of digital learning in today's modern landscape.

"We are thrilled to award the scholarship to these exceptional students, each showcasing a profound dedication to community enrichment across a spectrum of interests," stated Ravneet Pawha, Vice President (Global Alliances) and CEO (South Asia) at Deakin University.

"These driven students transcend disciplines to create positive global impact. From studying economics to improve social welfare, to learning psychology to promote accessible mental health, their ambitions know no bounds. I look forward to witnessing how the skills they gain at Deakin University will help them achieve their vision. I am confident that these young leaders will use their talents to make a difference in the world and strengthen the ties between India and Australia," she added.

The scholarship winners will have the opportunity to be a part of the Vice-Chancellor's Professional Excellence Program, which is a development program that will help them explore their personal aspirations and career opportunities through workshops, development meetings and academic mentorship.

"I am thrilled to embark on a journey of studying film, television, and animation, a long-held dream that is finally becoming a reality. My passion lies in becoming a performer who creates impactful content and stories, inspiring and educating audiences on pressing social matters. This incredible opportunity, through the Vice-Chancellor's Meritorious 100% Scholarship, aligns directly with my aspirations," shared Advay Srivastava, one of the recipients of Vice-Chancellor's Meritorious 100% Scholarship 2023.

The scholarship recipients were joined by their parents, who shared their excitement and pride in their children's achievements.

Manya Mahajan's father expressed, "We are deeply grateful to Deakin University for this remarkable initiative. The recognition of Manya's hard work and dedication is truly heartwarming. This 100% scholarship not only alleviates a significant financial burden from us as parents but also empowers our child to wholeheartedly dedicate herself to her academic studies."

If you want to be the next Vice-Chancellor's Meritorious 100% Scholarship winner, applications are open for 2024 scholarships, apply here: https://www.deakinuniversity.in/vcscholars/

About Deakin University

Established in 1974, Deakin University successfully combines excellence in teaching, research, and effective partnerships with industry and government to deliver high quality courses and undertake research that makes a difference to the domestic and international communities it serves.

Deakin's South Asia operations commenced in 1994 at New Delhi, India, making it one of the first overseas education provider to set operations in this region. Here, Deakin engages with the government, industry, and academia to share its vibrant culture of education and research.

For more information on Deakin University, please visit: www.deakin.edu.au

