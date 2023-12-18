Naturtint, Boldify, and Estate: IOSPL's eco-conscious International Beauty Brands make their debut in India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 18: IOSPL (Infinite Online Shopping Private Limited), the leading omnichannel partner for global brands in India, has introduced three of its subsidiary brands in the beauty and personal care segment, Naturtint, Boldify, and Estate, in India for the first time and will be their exclusive partner in India. The launch of the three brands in India, which will be taking place at Cosmoprof Mumbai, signifies a major milestone for the platform as well as the brands. Here is a brief about the three newcomers to the vast Indian beauty and personal care market.

Naturtint: Healthy, youthful, shiny tresses are something we all want and what if you could get just that without putting your health and the environment at risk? Naturtint, a trailblazer in the hair colour segment, enables you to achieve this with its products that are ammonia, resorcinol, parabens, cocamide DEA, silicones, paraffins, mineral oils, SLS and artificial fragrances free. The brand stands out with its pioneering commitment to excellence, becoming the first USDA-certified Bio-based hair colour line in 2021. The highest rated coloration by American consumers in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 on Amazon, Naturtint sells in more than 30 countries worldwide. Symbolising a legacy of 30+ years, Naturtint reflects quality and scientific innovation. Find out more at the brand website.

Bolidfy: Thick, luscious hair is always envied and longed for, right? Offering hair care that is rooted in celebrating you just as you are, Boldify caters to individuals looking for hassle-free, safe solutions to thinning hair. Prioritising superior quality, Boldify uses plant-based fibres in its products to give users a seamless, real-hair-like finish. Its Hairline Powder and Hair Thickening Fibres boast a unique blend of ingredients that create a water-resistant, conditioning formula that is mess-free and effective. Find out more at the brand's website.

Estate Cosmetics: A Canadian sensation redefining ethical beauty, Estate Cosmetics offers an array of high-quality, pigmented, budget-friendly, vegan, and cruelty-free cosmetics. With an unwavering commitment to building a kinder, cleaner world, Estate Cosmetics crafts luxurious products sans the premium price tag, making beauty affordable and accessible to everyone, reflecting its motto - beauty without boundaries. The brand's products are formulated with a unique blend of ethically sourced botanicals with an emphasis on Indie ingredients, bringing a harmonious fusion of tradition and modern trends. To know more about the brand and its range of products visit its website.

Commenting on the launch of the brands in India, Bimal Thakkar, Founder, IOSPL said, "As IOSPL expands its footprint in the ever-evolving Indian beauty and personal care market, we are thrilled to introduce Naturtint, Boldify, and Estate Cosmetics to discerning consumers seeking sustainable, cruelty-free options. Our commitment to offering innovative, eco-conscious brands aligns with evolving consumer preferences for ethical and safe beauty solutions. We look forward to leveraging the opportunities these brands bring, empowering individuals to embrace beauty with responsibility and without compromise."

"We, at Naturtint, are excited to bring our pioneering, ammonia-free permanent hair colour formulations to the discerning consumers of India. Our commitment to crafting sustainable, cruelty-free solutions resonates with those seeking vibrant, healthy hair without compromising on quality or the environment. As we step into the Indian market, we're dedicated to offering a spectrum of shades that embody both innovation and nature's beauty, empowering individuals to express themselves authentically and responsibly," added The Spokesperson of Naturtint," added Karishma Jeswani, Global Marketing Head, Naturtint.

Further, Sonali Gaikwad, Business Head - Beauty and Wellness, IOSPL added, As the Business Head of Beauty & Wellness at IOSPL, I am thrilled to introduce three remarkable brands, marking our inaugural foray into the Indian market. We recognize the discerning nature of Indian consumers who prioritize clean, natural, and organic products in their pursuit of beauty and wellness. These newly launched brands embody our commitment to offering meticulously curated, all-natural formulations that cater to the growing demand for purity and efficacy. At IOSPL, we passionately embrace this ethos, ensuring our consumers experience the finest in clean beauty and wellness. This milestone launch represents not just a product introduction, but a testament to our dedication in meeting the evolving needs of conscious consumers seeking authenticity and natural goodness."

We are thrilled to embark on this incredible journey as Estate Cosmetics makes its debut in India, marking a significant milestone for our brand. Partnering with IOSPL for our launch at Cosmoprof, Mumbai, signifies a meaningful collaboration that aligns with our ethos of redefining ethical beauty. At Estate Cosmetics, our mission extends far beyond makeup; it's about advocating for positive change and embracing diversity. We take immense pride in offering high-quality, pigmented products that celebrate individuality while remaining cruelty-free and vegan. As we make our mark in India, we are excited to witness the collective impact we can make together, said Gurmeet Tagore, President Estate Cosmetics.

Infinite Online have been into e-commerce selling across multiple categories from Beauty and cosmetics, Health and Nutrition and many other categories from the United States since 2008 on Marketplaces of 18 countries and have shipped our products to over 100 countries and have developed our own order management systems and warehousing systems using analytics to quickly scale the business. With a strong and experienced team in E-commerce and offline distribution it's going to be a quick plug in the amazon brands and their products into our strong system and quickly grow the brands in the Indian Market

