Naughty Nights Celebrate Unprecedented Sales Growth During Karwa Chauth and Diwali Week Compared to Valentine Week, Marking a Phenomenal 300% Increase

New Delhi (India), November 28: Naughty Nights a leading online adult shopping platform, is thrilled to announce its extraordinary sales growth during Karwa Chauth and Diwali Week compared to the statistics from Valentine Week. This year’s figures reflect a substantial increase in both traffic and orders, highlighting a remarkable shift in consumer preferences during these festive occasions.

According to a recent survey, Valentine’s Week 2023 witnessed over 123,500 website visits, leading to a total of 1,389 orders. Whereas Diwali Week 2023 witnessed the highest website visits with 362465 and 3,408 orders placed. In stark contrast, Karwa Chauth Week in October 2023 experienced a substantial surge, with a remarkable 3,545 orders placed with 343,249 website visits. The surge in traffic can be attributed to a substantial presence in Tier 1 cities. Notably, cities like Bangalore, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, and Kolkata contributed to approximately 70% of the total traffic. This unmistakably demonstrates Naughty Nights” strong appeal and popularity among the urban demographic.

Mr. Vishal Aggarwal, Head of Marketing at Naughty Nights, expressed their enthusiasm, stating, “The outstanding sales growth we’ve witnessed during Karwa Chauth and Diwali Week compared to Valentine Week is a testament to the dynamic nature of our industry and our ability to meet changing consumer demands. We are committed to delivering diverse and top-quality adult entertainment experiences for our loyal audience.”

Naughty Nights attributes this remarkable sales growth to several factors, including:

Increased awareness and acceptance of sexual wellness and pleasure among Indian women.

Growing accessibility and affordability of premium adult products.

The platform’s commitment to providing high-quality products, discreet shipping, and a personalized customer experience.

We are incredibly excited to witness this phenomenal growth during Karwa Chauth week,” Mr. Vishal Aggarwal added, “It’s a testament to the changing attitudes of Indian women towards their sexual needs and desires. We believe that every woman deserves to experience pleasure and fulfillment, and we are committed to providing them with the products and resources they need to do so.”

The platform has also observed a significant increase in demand for a wide range of products, including vibrators, massage oils, lingerie, and adult toys for couples. This growth reflects the growing diversity of sexual preferences and the desire for couples to explore new and exciting ways to enhance their intimacy.

Naughty Nights remains dedicated to maintaining its reputation as a premier destination for adults seeking premium products. These remarkable sales statistics demonstrate the brand’s appeal and its ability to adapt to evolving consumer preferences.

Naughty Night is a leading online platform for premium adult toys and lingerie. The company is committed to providing women with the products and resources they need to explore their sexual desires and enhance their intimate lives. Naughty Night offers a wide range of high-quality products, discreet shipping, and a personalized customer experience.

