Nav Wireless Technologies Pvt Ltd Set to Showcase Innovative LiFi Solutions at IMC 2024

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 14: Nav Wireless Technologies Pvt Ltd, a pioneering force in LiFi technology based in Ahmedabad, is poised to unveil a range of cutting-edge products at the upcoming India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024. These innovative offerings have been specifically designed to meet the demands of the BharatNet Phase 3 Project, which has received approval from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to integrate LiFi technology as an alternative where traditional radio and fiber solutions are unfeasible.

As the sole Indian company spearheading the global push for Made-in-India LiFi solutions, Nav Wireless Technologies is set to play a crucial role in transforming the landscape of wireless communication. LiFi, or Light Fidelity, leverages optical wireless technologies (FSOc) to provide high-speed internet connectivity through visible light, offering a viable alternative in areas where conventional infrastructure is lacking.

Commenting on this occasion Hardik Soni, Co-founder & CTO of Nav Wireless Technologies Pvt. Ltd. said "With the approval of LiFi technology for the BharatNet initiative, we are excited to contribute to bridging the digital divide in India. Our new product line not only aligns with government efforts but also represents our commitment to innovation and excellence in optical wireless solutions."

Nav Wireless Technologies is not just focused on domestic advancements; the company is actively positioning itself on the global stage as a leader in LiFi technology. The products set to be showcased at IMC 2024 promise to enhance connectivity, support digital inclusion, and promote sustainable technological growth.

As the industry eagerly anticipates the launch of these groundbreaking products, the team at Nav Wireless Technologies continues to lead the charge in research and development, ensuring that India remains at the forefront of the global technology market.

Join in celebrating Nav Wireless Technologies as they continue to innovate and inspire the wireless communications sector with their latest LiFi solutions.

Nav Wireless Technologies Pvt Ltd

Nav Wireless Technologies Pvt Ltd is a leading innovator in LiFi technology, dedicated to providing high-speed, reliable wireless solutions. Based in Ahmedabad, the company is committed to research and development, aiming to propel India into the global forefront of optical wireless technology.

