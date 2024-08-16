Navathanyam: Celebrating the Spirit of South Indian Vegetarian Cuisine in Indiranagar

SMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 16: Indiranagar, celebrated for its dynamic culinary landscape, now welcomes a new spot for vegetarian dining, Navathanyam, a restaurant where traditional South Indian vegetarian cuisine is not just served, but celebrated. In a city bustling with food options, Navathanyam offers a refined experience that goes beyond the ordinary, celebrating the essence of traditional and cultural dining.

Navathanyam marks the fourth venture in the F&B industry for its seasoned founders, who have previously launched successful establishments including Vanamo, a unique cafe known for global eats and Coffee; Suvaii, a restaurant dedicated to authentic Chettinad cuisine; and Tanjore Tiffins, a QSR that caters to both vegetarian and non-vegetarian preferences.

With a rich background in creating distinctive dining concepts, Navathanyam is their latest initiative, born from a deep appreciation for the wholesomeness and simplicity of South Indian food. The founders aim to elevate vegetarian cuisine to new heights, offering dishes that reflect the authenticity and warmth of traditional food in an environment that captures the essence of a South Indian home.

A Pledge to Purity and Authenticity

At Navathanyam, each dish tells a story of heritage and careful preparation. The ingredients are a testament to the restaurant's commitment to qualitywood-pressed oils, fully boiled ghee, and premium, fresh vegetables sourced to maintain the integrity of authentic flavors. The menu features dishes designed to evoke nostalgia and introduce diners to the nuanced flavors of the region, enhanced by a symphony of aromatic spices.

Featured Dishes at Navathanyam:

* Navathanyam Special Thali: A signature offering that includes nine distinct dishes, each crafted to showcase the depth and variety of South Indian vegetarian cooking.

* Idiyaapam with Kurma and Coconut Milk: Fine rice noodles served with flavorful kurma and smooth coconut milk, offering a delicate taste of traditional South Indian cuisine.

* Paneer Kothu Parota: A delightful mix of shredded parota and paneer, tossed with handpicked spices for a flavorful ensemble.

* Vazhaipoo Vadai: Crisp banana flower fritters, seasoned and fried to golden perfection, representing a traditional delicacy rarely seen in urban eateries.

* Adai Avial: A combination of crispy, spiced lentil dosa paired with a comforting mixed vegetable coconut curry.

More Than a Meal: A Spiritual and Wholesome Experience

Navathanyam features a simple and inviting ambiance, adorned with hand-painted art depicting stories of Krishna, providing a cultural backdrop to your dining experience. Here, the food truly captures the essence of South India, making every meal memorable.

In a city where the quest for genuine quality and authentic vegetarian cuisine is ever-present, Navathanyam rises as an ode to traditional cooking.

Hear it from the founders

Suman Naidu: "Navathanyam is about creating a unique fine dining experience that celebrates the richness of South Indian vegetarian cuisine, filling a much-needed gap in the city's food scene"

Siddharth Renganathan: "Our menu is curated with the utmost care, focusing on hygiene, high quality, and hyper-local procurement to ensure each dish retains the authentic flavors of South Indian vegetarian cuisine."

For a taste of tradition and a touch of home, visit Navathanyam in Indiranagar. Experience the purity of vegetarian dining crafted with soul and care.

For more information, please visit - https://www.instagram.com/navathanyam/

For more information, please contact: +91 90082 66663

Address: 12, first floor, 13th Cross Rd, Domlur I Stage, 1st Stage, Domlur, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560071

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor