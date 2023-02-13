Naveen Jindal honoured with the 'Entrepreneur of the Year award'

Renowned infrastructure think tank and infrastructure research studies training foundation 'First Construction Council' has conferred the 'Entrepreneur of the Year 2022-23' award to Naveen Jindal, Chairman, Jindal Steel & Power (JSP).

The organization also conferred the Second Fastest Growing Steel Company award in "Large Category" to Jindal Steel & Power and the "Certificate of Authenticity" to Jindal Panther TMT Rebars. The JSP family is exalted with awards in the Entrepreneur category, Growing Category, and product category.

Chief Marketing Officer of JSP S.K. Pradhan received these honors on behalf of Naveen Jindal and his company. Pradhan also read the message of Jindal on the occasion, "JSP is a company dedicated to nation building and for us quality of products and services and sustainability is paramount."

Founder and Director of First Construction Council Pratap Padode said that Naveen Jindal has made exemplary achievements in the steel sector this year. Under his guidance, JSP has made unprecedented value addition to its product profile and scaled new heights through manufacturing long steel products required for the construction and infrastructure sector. Not only this, JSP is showing a new direction to the entire steel world today. The jury for this prestigious award in the steel sector has many well-known personalities from the technical field.

JSP is an industrial powerhouse with a dominant presence in the steel, mining and infrastructure sectors. With an investment of 12 billion USD across the globe, the Company is continuously scaling its capacity utilization and efficiencies to capture opportunities for building a self-reliant India.

