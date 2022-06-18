Naveen Patnaik to share Odisha's food security model at WFP in Rome

A delegation led by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to visit the World Food Programme (WFP) headquarters in Rome next week to share Odisha's "transformational journey" in food security and disaster management.

From being dependent on others for its food security, Odisha has transformed itself into a food surplus state adding to the country's public distribution system. From the severe loss faced during the super cyclone of 1999, Odisha is now a model in disaster management acknowledged by the United Nations.

The World Food Programme (WFP) has extended an invitation to Patnaik to visit its headquarters in Rome and share the success story. Patnaik is scheduled to start the visit on 20th June.

During the visit, Patnaik is scheduled to meet Executive Director of WFP David Beasley and the senior leadership of WFP. He will have detailed discussions on Odisha's partnership with WFP and future projects which will further help the state in ensuring food security in a sustainable manner, according to a statement released by the Office of the CM, Odisha.

During his stay in Rome, Chief Minister Patnaik is also scheduled to meet His Holiness Pope Francis in The Holy See, Vatican.

Chief Minister will also meet the Odia diaspora from various parts of Europe. He will discuss the possible ways to engage with the diaspora in promoting the art and culture of Odisha and also enabling them to partner in the State's transformational journey, the statement said.

On his way back, Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to meet the investors from the Middle East and adjoining regions in Dubai.

"He will extend an invitation to the potential investors to come and invest in Odisha and assure them all the support and facilitation by the State Government," the statement noted.

He will also have one-on-one meetings with some big investors from the region. A high-level industrial delegation from Odisha will also be present during the investors' meet for possible partnerships with the foreign investors, it added.

Patnaik is also scheduled to meet with Odia diaspora from the Middle East in Dubai and discuss with them Odisha's transformational journey over the last two decades and invite them to partner with the state government, the chief minister's office said in the statement.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor