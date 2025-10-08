Navi Mumbai Airport will play vital role in enhancing regional connectivity: PM Modi

Navi Mumbai, Oct 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that Navi Mumbai International Airport is a project that offers a glimpse of Viksit Bharat.

“It is built on the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and its shape is like a lotus flower. This new airport is set to play a pivotal role in enhancing regional and global connectivity,” PM Modi said while speaking after the inauguration of the first phase of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).

He said that today Mumbai welcomed its second international airport, marking a significant milestone in its journey to becoming Asia's premier connectivity hub.

“Through this new airport, the farmers of Maharashtra will be able to connect with supermarkets in Europe and the Middle East as well,” he observed.

PM Modi said that NMIA will ease congestion at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and significantly increase India's aviation capacity, adding that it will transform travel and connectivity in Mumbai, positioning the city as a global hub of growth and opportunity.

PM Modi pointed out that the construction of airports in smaller cities has provided people with the option to travel by air.

“To make air travel more affordable, the UDAN Yojana was introduced. Over the past decade, many individuals have experienced flying for the first time thanks to these efforts. New airports and the UDAN Yojana have made air travel easier while making India the world's third-largest domestic aviation market,” he noted.

He said that due to the UDAN scheme, millions of people have taken their first air travel and fulfilled their dreams in the past decade.

“In 2014, when the country gave me the opportunity, I had said that my dream is that even those wearing slippers could travel by air. Our government started working seriously on this mission, and in the last 11 years, airports have been built one after another in the country,” said the Prime Minister.

He added that before 2014, there were only 74 airports in our country, and today the number of airports has crossed 160.

PM Modi said the government aims to make India a global aviation Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) hub by the end of this decade.

He also inaugurated the first fully underground metro system, Mumbai Metro Line 3, saying that it is a transformative development that will greatly ease travel and save commuters valuable time.

PM Modi added that this state-of-the-art metro stands as a proud testament to India's progress and its commitment to modern infrastructure development.

“With the inauguration of NMIA, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region will get its second major international airport, thus boosting commerce and connectivity. The final phase of the Mumbai Metro Line-3 will also be inaugurated. We are committed to enhancing Mumbai’s infrastructure and boosting ‘Ease of Living’ for the people of this dynamic city,” said the Prime Minister.

PM Modi emphasised that the primary focus of the government is to uplift the poor, middle class, and neo-middle class families.

“When these families are provided with essential amenities and treated with respect, their capabilities improve significantly. In turn, the enhanced capabilities of individuals contribute to the overall strength of the nation,” he said.

Referring to the GST 2.0, the Prime Minister said that next-generation reforms have played a pivotal role in reducing the prices of essential commodities, thereby enhancing the purchasing power and capabilities of the people.

According to the latest data, this year’s Navaratri sales have set new records, surpassing those of previous years.

“We have made significant investments across various modes of transportation to enhance connectivity and accessibility. Landmark projects such as the Atal Setu and Coastal Roads have been completed. Additionally, we are integrating different modes of transport to ensure a seamless and efficient travel experience for citizens,” he said.

