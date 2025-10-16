Navi Mumbai International Airport will Propel Indian Aviation to New Heights: Jaideep Mirchandani Group Chairman Sky One

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16: With the inauguration of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), Mumbai joined the elite list of global cities boasting twin airports. The new facility, spanning 1,160 hectares in its initial phase, is expected to accommodate 20 million passengers annually. Once fully operational, it is expected to manage 155 million passengers annually through four terminals and two runways. Industry experts believe the inauguration is in sync with India's booming aviation sector. The capacity of the existing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai has been stretched to the limit, and the new airport will help ease congestion.

"Not only will it serve Pune, Mumbai, and the busy Konkan corridor, but the new airport will also provide access to global destinations and markets, enhancing passenger experiences and trade. Further, it is expected to handle over 3.2 million metric tonnes of cargo annually, helping India strengthen its footprint in the sector," says Jaideep Mirchandani, Group Chairman of Sky One.

Discussing the multi-modal connectivity offered by the new airport, he added, "It will be connected with various transport systems, including the expressway network, metro rail, suburban rail, and waterway services. Such multi-modal connectivity is essential to make the airport a major aviation hub."

Built for Rs 19,650 crore, the new airport is expected to create 200,000 jobs across various sectors, including logistics, IT, and hospitality. It will also be India's first fully digital airport, offering facilities for pre-booked parking spaces, baggage handling, and immigration services. Meanwhile, the terminal, designed by London's Zaha Hadid Architects, is shaped like a lotus flower. The airport will also feature art that highlights Maharashtra's heritage and culture.

"Fully automated, AI-enabled terminals support the airport. Technological upgradation is essential for an enhanced customer experience, and the new facility perfectly reflects that," concludes Mr Mirchandani.

