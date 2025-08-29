Navi Mumbai Steps onto the Global Stage with Raheja Universal's World Trade Center Navi Mumbai at Raheja District, Vashi NX

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29: A new chapter in Navi Mumbai's business story is being written with the pre-launch of the World Trade Center (WTC) Navi Mumbai at Raheja District, Vashi NX. Bringing the globally recognised brand to one of India's fastest-rising growth corridors, this landmark marks the city's first integrated WTC ecosystem, and positions it as a future gateway for global trade and enterprise.

* Scott Wang, VP - Asia Pacific, WTCA, inaugurates show office; marks milestone in the project's journey

More than an office project, WTC Navi Mumbai is envisioned as a business destination with lifestyle at its core, combining premium-grade office spaces, high-street retail, leisure, wellness, and residences within a cohesive, live-work environment. Strategically located at Vashi NX, with seamless access via the Eastern Freeway and Sion Panvel Highway, and proximity to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, it is set to emerge as one of India's most connected business destinations.

The event was graced by Mr. Scott Wang, Vice President - Asia Pacific, World Trade Centers Association (WTCA), who inaugurated the project's show office unit - symbolizing the project's operational readiness and brand's commitment to global standards. He also toured the larger Raheja District, a 60+ acre mixed-use township that integrates premium offices with residential, retail, leisure, and wellness infrastructure. Further, his presence underscored the growing importance of India within the WTCA network, which plans to expand its footprint in the country in the next few years.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Scott Wang said, "I was genuinely impressed by the outstanding progress and development of the project. The World Trade Center Navi Mumbai at Raheja District stands out as a world-class initiative, well-integrated into a broader ecosystem that's sure to deliver exceptional value to the customers."

Adding perspective, Mr. Ashish Raheja, Managing Director & CEO, Raheja Universal, said, "We see WTC Navi Mumbai to be a platform for enterprises to connect, collaborate, and grow in a globally recognised ecosystem. With the positively accelerated infrastructural advancements, this region is emerging as India's most connected business corridor. By combining the credibility of the WTC brand with the scale and ecosystem of Raheja District, we are creating an address that redefines how business will be conducted in the decades ahead."

In today's commercial landscape, businesses demand more than standalone buildings; they seek ecosystem excellence. WTC Navi Mumbai answers this demand with global credibility via WTCA association; a comprehensive ecosystem combining work, life, and asset value; and developer pedigree, backed by Raheja Universal's 10+ million sq. ft of completed projects. WTC Navi Mumbai at Raheja District isn't just an address; it's a global platform for the next generation of enterprises.

About Raheja Universal:

Raheja Universal is one of MMR's most trusted and respected real estate developers, known for its luxury developments & commitment to quality and innovation. With a legacy spanning nearly four decades and a portfolio of 10+ million sq. ft. of completed developments across 50+ projects, the company has delivered landmark residential and commercial projects across MMR. Raheja Universal is driven by a vision to create design-forward, future-ready spaces that blend thoughtful planning with elevated lifestyles.

About Raheja District:

Raheja District is a flagship mixed-use township by Raheja Universal, located in Vashi NX one of Navi Mumbai's fastest-growing urban zones. Spread across 60+ acres, the township is envisioned as a self-sustained ecosystem that brings together scalable commercial spaces, premium residences, a 1+ km retail Boardwalk, the proposed membership-accesible District Club and District Park. Strategically located, the township offers excellent connectivity to key hubs via the Eastern Freeway, Sion Panvel Highway, Palm Beach Road, and the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport. Designed for modern urban living, Raheja District combines lifestyle, connectivity, and convenience in a future-forward format.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2760839/Scott_Wang_at_Raheja_District.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2760840/Raheja_Universal_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor