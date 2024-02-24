Navigating the Surge: Entrepreneurs Reflect on India's Tech Boom

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 24: Innovation is at the heart of India's tech growth story. Over the past decade, we have witnessed a shift towards building products and solutions not just for the Indian market, but for the global stage. There's a growing focus on solving complex problems in areas like healthcare, education, and financial inclusion using technology. This has not only contributed to the growth of the tech space but has also positioned India as a hub for innovative solutions. Top Ventures to look out for in 2024 are

Mployee.me

Palak Jain and Jatin Batra, graduates from PEC, Chandigarh, saw that it's really tough for people to find jobs nowadays because many big companies use computers to filter resumes. These computers, called Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS), reject about 90% of resumes they receive. To help job seekers, Palak and Jatin created Mployee.me.

Mployee.me is a website that offers helpful tools for job seekers. One of their tools is called the Anti-ATS Resume Checker. It's free to use and uses artificial intelligence to look at your resume and give you tips on how to make it better for ATS systems. In just six months, over 300,000 people have used this tool to get their dream jobs.

But Mployee.me doesn't stop there. They also offer a service where they write your resume professionally to make sure it gets a good score with ATS systems. They're the first ones to offer this service in India, and they guarantee a minimum score of 75%.

Mployee.me also has a big community on Instagram with over 250,000 followers. They use their Instagram page, @interview_prep_here, to teach people about how to deal with ATS systems when applying for jobs.

Supported by institutions like IIT Ropar and Startup Punjab, Mployee.me aims to help one crore people. Their goal is to make job hunting easier for everyone in India. If you want to see how well your resume would do with an ATS system, you can use their Resume Score Checker at below link

https://www.mployee.me/resumescan

HARMAN PURI

Harman Puri is a Blockchain consultant and one of the top 50 Blockchain influencers in India. From working as a certified Blockchain developer to contributing as a content creator, he wears multiple hats in Blockchain, Web3, DeFi, NFTs, and Metaverse. He has worked as an ambassador for companies like Algorand and Nexo. His expertise and influence have been pivotal in guiding enterprises through the intricate process of Blockchain adoption, showcasing a unique blend of strategic foresight and practical application. He has acted as a Blockchain advisor for various multi-million dollar companies. Beyond technical contributions, Harman has helped in the planning and execution of several Blockchain marketing campaigns focused on increasing TVL, on-chain activities, and simplifying user onboarding in Web3. His latest book titled "Why Blockchain" and his collaboration with top universities to deliver Blockchain sessions fall under his academic initiatives.

Streamline your Blockchain initiatives through personalized Blockchain consultancy services by Harman Puri and his team. Experience proven Blockchain strategies for measuring growth, impact, and real-time execution.

https://harmanpuri.com/

SenpaiHost:

Unleash your potential with SenpaiHost:

Are you a struggling student? An aspiring entrepreneur? Do you want a booming business? We have a solution! SenpaiHost is your one-stop shop for success. We offer ultra-affordable servers and skill-boosting courses, designed to launch one's dreams without breaking the bank.

Why SenpaiHost?

Student-friendly: Ditch the ramen! Our servers are designed for budget-conscious aspirants.

Powerful performance: Don't let lag hold you back. Our servers are optimised for demanding applications.

Level up your skills: Invest in yourself! Learn web development, graphic design, digital marketing, and much more.

Business-focused solutions: Scale your venture with reliable and secure servers.

24/7 expert support: Our team is always there for any technical hurdle.

Imagine:

Building a stunning website, launching a thriving online store, developing innovative apps, and mastering on-demand skills to land your dream job within reach. We provide the tools and knowledge to turn your aspirations into reality.

SenpaiHost goes beyond hosting:

Innovative solutions: Python, Node.js support,php, free sub-domains, video documentation.

Unparalleled scalability: Short-term hosting & Custom plans

Groundbreaking concepts:Short-term hosting options are ideal for students and developers who need to test their websites and evaluate live server performance.Custom plans are tailored for agencies that require unique plans for each of their customers.

Future-proof technology: Embrace the future with Web3, smart contracts, and D-apps hosting support.

Committed to quality: ISO-certified for excellence in service provision.

Visit our website: https://www.senpaihost.com

WhatsApp community - https://chat.whatsapp.com/KYPtqXC7gzQIps3EbRkUjB

Together, let's unleash your potential!

illpeoplemusic.com (IPM):

Introducing illpeoplemusic.com, the forefront marketplace in India for buying and selling beats. Designed to empower music producers, it serves as a platform for showcasing their instrumentals and beats to singers and rappers.

IPM offers essential monetization and infrastructure for sellers to upload and showcase beats in their catalog, along with various features. Sellers can choose from three subscription plans to access the platform.

Over 2,000 sellers have uploaded over 15,000 beats on IPM, with the platform receiving over 1,000 daily visits.

Boasting an array of features including infrastructure for beat uploads, digital licensing, curated playlists of type beats, advanced analytical insights, and seamless direct bank transfers, IPM offers a comprehensive solution for music professionals.

With flexible payment options such as UPI, debit/credit cards, net banking, and wallets, the platform ensures smooth transactions. Moreover, it goes beyond mere aggregation by enabling producers to offer beats with hooks, featuring choruses from vocalists.

Additionally, IPM provides sellers access to the industry and works diligently to secure placements with major labels and artists through its Beats Placement Services, included in the Pro Plan. Notably, IPM has successfully placed sellers with renowned record labels like Universal Music, Mass Appeal & Gully Gang Records, as well as with prominent artists such as Panther, Nazz, Bandzo3rd, D'Evil, and others. IPM stands out as a dynamic hub facilitating the exchange of creative assets, reshaping the music industry landscape.

Visit our website: https://illpeoplemusic.com/

WhatsApp community - https://chat.whatsapp.com/LbMF2YQy3EqEwWXfzfpi2i

Join us today and unleash your musical dreams!

