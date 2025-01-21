Navin Mart Achieves Milestone, Recognized Under Startup India Mission to Transform E-Commerce

Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 20: Navin Mart, the e-commerce marketplace venture of Navin Electronics, a trusted name in the electronics retail market of Surat and South Gujarat for five decades, has achieved a significant milestone by being recognised under the Startup India Mission by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). This recognition underscores Navin Mart's commitment to excellence and growth in the e-commerce sector.

With the rising demand for quick commerce, Navin Mart is meeting modern consumer needs by ensuring delivery within 24 hours, directly from trusted suppliers. Customers not only benefit from competitive pricing but also enjoy the best after-sales service, reinforcing Navin Mart's position as a reliable and customer-focused platform.

Navin Mart, launched by the third generation of Navin Electronics' founder, has positioned itself as a one-stop e-commerce platform. It offers a wide range of products, including consumer electronics, home appliances, mobile gadgets, wearables, and beauty products.

Commenting on the recognition, Anil Jetwani, Managing Director of Navin Electronics, said, “Being recognised under the Startup India Mission is a reflection of our efforts to innovate and deliver exceptional value. This milestone strengthens trust and brings us closer to our vision of transforming e-commerce in India. Navin Mart represents the legacy of our brand while embracing the future of retail with a strong focus on service excellence and customer satisfaction.”

Navin Mart's unique approach blends traditional retail with modern e-commerce, leveraging Navin Electronics' extensive network of physical stores to provide an integrated shopping experience. Authorised dealers of big brands are among the sellers on the marketplace. Customers can enjoy competitive pricing, flexible payment options, and unmatched after-sales service.

Launched in 2016, the Startup India Mission is a flagship initiative of the union government that aims to build a robust startup ecosystem and nurture a culture of entrepreneurship in the country. Through various programmes, the initiative supports startups by providing funding, mentorship, and other resources to transform India into a hub for innovation and job creation.

Currently serving customers in Surat, Navin Mart has ambitious plans to expand across South Gujarat and eventually become a leading player in India's e-commerce landscape.

