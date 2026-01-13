Navjyoti India Foundation Marks 38 Years with Launch of Good Practices Book

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], January 13: Navjyoti India Foundation celebrated its 38th Foundation Day at the Chinmaya Hamco Auditorium, Lodhi Road, New Delhi, commemorating nearly four decades of impactful work in Community Empowerment, Education, and Social Transformation. Founded in 1987 by Hon'ble Dr. Kiran Bedi, Navjyoti has remained committed to building resilient communities through inclusive and rights-based approaches.

The celebration was graced by the Chief Guest, Mr. Bharat Lal, Secretary General & CEO of India's National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), who acknowledged Navjyoti's contribution to advancing Dignity, Equity, and Human Rights at the grassroots.

The central highlight of the event was the launch of Navjyoti's Good Practices book by Hon'ble Dr. Kiran Bedi, in the presence of Mr. Bharat Lal. Released on January 5, 2026, the publication documents Replicable, Community-led Practices developed over 38 years of field experience across Education, Youth Engagement, Women's Empowerment, and Sustainable Livelihoods. The book serves as a practical knowledge resource for Development Practitioners, Institutions, and Policymakers seeking evidence-based models of social change.

The programme also included the felicitation of Dell Technologies for its continued partnership, represented by Mr. Prabhat Bhattacharya, Head - CSR, Dell Technologies. An engaging Talk Show by Navjyoti's Young Learners from Bal Gurukul and a cultural performance by Vivaan Music School from Bawana added vibrancy to the occasion.

In her address, Hon'ble Dr. Kiran Bedi reflected on Navjyoti's journey and future vision. The event brought together communities from Bawana, Karala, and Nayagaon, along with distinguished dignitaries, partners, and well-wishers, making it a collective celebration of purpose and progress.

For any further details, please visit our website https://navjyoti.org.in/about/

