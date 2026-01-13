Navrachana Innovation foundation, celebrates National Startup Day "NUVenture '26" Showcases Revenue-Generating Startups and Investor Pitching

SMPL

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], January 13: Navrachana Innovation Foundation (NIF) successfully organized NUVenture '26, it's a flagship Innovation and Entrepreneurship Fest, at Navrachana University, Vadodara, celebrating National Startup Day under the Startup India Initiative. The event emerged as a strong convergence of startups, investors, mentors, students, and ecosystem leaders, reinforcing Gujarat's growing startup ecosystem.

The event was graced by Dr. Sachin Parikh, Joint Director, Directorate of Technical Education, Government of Gujarat, as the Chief Guest, who emphasized the importance of institutional platforms in nurturing student-led innovation and entrepreneurship.

Also, Director of Navrachana Innovation Foundation, Dr. Sandeep Vasant gave a glimpse of the chaotic startup ecosystem of Gujarat and how an incubator stay relevant, he rightly said, "In the world obsessed with flashy launches and viral pitches, we've forgotten what truly matters: building startups that succeed, create jobs, and make life easier for the ppl of this country and not just for Instagram likes"

Out of 50+ startup applications received from across Gujarat, 10 revenue-generating startups were shortlisted to pitch at Venture Vault, the closed-door investor pitching session. These startups presented their business models and growth journeys before a panel of six well-known investors and ecosystem leaders, enabling focused discussions on funding, scalability, and strategic direction.

The Venture Vault investor jury and panelists included:

* Vivek Jadav, GVFL

* Mr. Arun Vishwanathan, Kovin Tech

* Dr. Nikita Vadsaria, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Syncoro Ventures

* Apurva Arora, Founder, Epic Ventures

* Nishith Vasavda, House of Starts

* Apoorva Bhayani, House of Starts

Navrachana Innovation Foundation, signed MOU with House of starts and have launched a Cohort on AI for D2C startups for all the startup founders across state.

The knowledge segment of NUVenture '26 witnessed strong engagement, with over 150 participants attending speaker sessions, panel discussions, and fireside chats. The featured panel discussion on "What Founders Forget While Raising Funds" brought together seasoned ecosystem leaders including Dr. Nikita Vadsaria, Nishith Vasavada (House of Starts), Apurva Arora (Epic Ventures), and Kapil Dev Kotnala (Fundvice), offering founders practical insights into fundraising realities and investor expectations.

The event also hosted inspiring fireside chats, featuring: Krishna Siddhapura, Founder, Storytailor - "Journey of Storytailor"

In Speaker Session Topic was Tech Innovations in the Last Decade by Prateek Parmar, Founder of The Atomo Story and other one was Homegrown Startup Journey by Mr. Kashyap Raval, Founder, BREVA.

The Startup Expo emerged as a major attraction, drawing over 1,000 visitors, including students, founders, mentors, and ecosystem stakeholders. Early stage startups showcased their products, prototypes, and solutions, engaging directly with visitors and receiving valuable on-ground feedback.

With strong participation, curated investor engagement, and high student footfall, NUVenture '26 successfully strengthened the bridge between innovation, investment, and execution, reaffirming Navrachana Innovation Foundation's role in building a robust startup ecosystem aligned with the national vision of Startup India.

