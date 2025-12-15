Navrachana University Concludes 13th Convocation with Dr. Radhakant Padhi’s Powerful Call for ‘Why-Driven Learning’ and Commitment to a Developed India

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], December 15: Navrachana University, Vadodara, successfully concluded its 13th Convocation Ceremony on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at Navrachana International School, commemorating the achievements of its graduating students. The event was attended by students, parents, faculty members, trustees and senior academic leadership.

A total of 844 students from the Schools of Business & Law (SBL), Engineering & Technology (SET), Science (SoS), Environmental Design & Architecture (SEDA), and Liberal Studies & Education (SLSE) under 25 programmes were awarded degrees, marking a graduation success rate of 96%. The graduating cohort comprised 451 female and 393 male students, including 7 PhD awardees and 19 Gold Medallists, making the ceremony a significant academic milestone for the University. The PhD research showcased at the ceremony spanned advanced and emerging areas—from cutting-edge technology to critical issues in healthcare reflecting the University's growing depth in high-impact research contributions.

Degrees were conferred by the University President Shri Rahul Amin and Chairperson Smt. Tejal Amin, in the presence of the Board of Governors, Board of Management and University leadership.

Chief Guest's Address

The Chief Guest, Dr. Radhakant Padhi, currently working as HAG Professor and HAL Chair Professor in the Department of Aerospace Engineering, and as Associate Faculty at the Centre for Cyber-Physical Systems, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, addressed the graduating batch.

In his address, Dr. Padhi urged students to move beyond “what” and “how” and focus on the deeper “why” of learning, reminding them that a university degree is only the first step in an ocean of knowledge. Drawing inspiration from ideas he has explored in his academic and motivational writings, he spoke about the importance of coordinated purpose—much like the precision and harmony required when multiple entities move together towards a shared trajectory—and the value of intentional pauses in one's journey that allow reflection, recalibration and renewed momentum. He encouraged interdisciplinary learning, humility and urgency in life, remarked that “AI minus I is just A,” and called upon graduates to give back to society and work towards building a developed India with integrity and commitment—every day.

Leadership Remarks

Congratulating the graduating class, Shri Rahul Amin, President, Navrachana University, encouraged students to carry forward the values of discipline, excellence and responsible leadership as they embark on their professional journeys.

Smt. Tejal Amin, Chairperson, Navrachana University, extended her best wishes to the graduates and reiterated the University's mission to nurture socially responsible and future-ready professionals.

Provost's Presentation of the Annual Report

Prof. Pratyush Shankar, Provost, highlighted NUV's journey from its Vision, Mission and Purpose to the accomplishments of the year. He acknowledged every officer and stakeholder, reflecting the institution's culture of collective responsibility and transparent academic governance.

Vote of Thanks

Prof. Sandeep Vasant, Registrar, delivered the Vote of Thanks, expressing heartfelt gratitude to the dignitaries, over 1800 guests, faculty members and the graduating students. His closing note captured the spirit of the evening—celebration, humility and a shared commitment to shaping futures with purpose and pride.

Accredited with NAAC Grade ‘A', Navrachana University continues to strengthen its position as an institution committed to academic rigour, innovation and skill-based education. Through its focus on experiential learning, research orientation and industry integration, the University remains dedicated to shaping leaders equipped for the challenges of a rapidly evolving world.

