Navratri Mahotsav at Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu Under the guidance of Saint Vasant Vijay Ji Maharaj

Krishnagiri (Tamil Nadu) [India] October 7: The most magnificent Navratri Festival in India is currently taking place at the renowned Parshva Padmavati Siddh Peeth Dham in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, under the divine guidance of Shakti Peethadhipati, National Saint, Param Pujya Gurudev Vasant Vijay Ji Maharaj. Thousands of devotees from various states of India and six continents have gathered, immersed in devotion to Maa Padmavati.

Each day, the goddess is worshipped through an auspicious milk and saffron abhishek, and a grand Mahalakshmi Karyasiddhi Mahayagya is performed at 36 kunds in the sacred Yagna Kutir. Additionally, a mesmerizing collective aarti is conducted, drawing thousands of participants seeking the blessings of the goddess.

National Saint, the Krishnagiri Peethadheeshwar, Vasant Vijay Ji Maharaj has long dedicated his life to spirituality, meditation, and selfless service. His mission is not only to guide his followers on the spiritual path but also to elevate the flag of Sanatan Dharma on the global stage. Maharaj has been honored on numerous occasions, most notably at the World Religious Congress in the United States and Australia, where he was bestowed with the title of “Supreme Saint” for his contributions to global peace and spirituality.

This year's Swarg Tulya Navratri Mahotsav is taking place at Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, with grand rituals, meditation sessions, and discourses aimed at fostering spiritual awakening and inner peace among attendees. The event is also expected to resonate globally.

Maharaj’s Global Mission and Service to Humanity

Born in Rajasthan, Vasant Vijay Ji Maharaj's life has been a testament to perseverance and devotion. Despite facing personal hardships in his early life, he turned towards spiritual enlightenment. Through his meditative practices and divine experiences, he embraced Sannyas and became a guiding force for countless followers.

Not only has Maharaj worked towards the spiritual upliftment of individuals, but he has also actively participated in social service, providing food, education, and medical assistance to underprivileged communities. His message, “Become a true human and embrace dharma,” has touched the hearts of millions worldwide.

His efforts have been recognized internationally, with prestigious honors including an appointment as an ambassador for peace and security by the International Parliament and his designation as a peace envoy by the United Nations. Maharaj's mission is clear: to elevate Sanatan Dharma globally while serving humanity selflessly.

Join the Divine Celebration

All are welcome to attend the Swarg Tulya Navratri Mahotsav and partake in this spiritual journey with Maharaj. For those unable to attend in person, the divine rituals will be broadcast live to ensure no devotee misses the chance to be part of this grand celebration.

Live broadcasts available on Thought Yoga's YouTube channel at 3 PM daily, and on the Sanskar Channel at 4 PM.

